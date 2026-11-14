Inside Babu and Sifuna's failed power-sharing agreement

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has lifted the lid on disagreements over party leadership that contributed to his decision to pursue a separate political path from Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Owino revealed that the two had initially agreed on how to divide leadership positions in a new party after leaving ODM, with Sifuna expected to be the presidential candidate and Babu taking the position of party leader.

According to the Mwananchi Party leader, the proposal was supported by other politicians who were part of the discussions to leave the Orange Democratic Movement and establish a new political vehicle.

However, he claimed the understanding was later altered, with some members insisting that Sifuna should occupy both the party leadership position and the presidential ticket.

"Initially, we had agreed with Sifuna and other members that the moment we get the party out, Sifuna was to be the presidential candidate and I was to be the party leader, but things changed. I also don't know how things changed," Babu stated.

He said the change sparked discussions within the group, with some arguing that whoever sought the presidency should also be in charge of the party.

"Some were saying that a presidential candidate cannot fail to be a party leader. But we said that we needed to both of us grow. Both of us had to grow," he added.

Babu's remarks come weeks after he left the Linda Mwananchi Movement and joined Muungano Party, which was subsequently renamed the Mwananchi Party, raising questions about his relationship with Sifuna.

The Nairobi senator had initially sought to register Linda Mwananchi as a political party but encountered challenges at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP). He subsequently joined the Equitable Party (TEP), which on Friday, November 13, officially changed its name to Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The rebranding provided Sifuna with a political platform through which to pursue his presidential ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Explaining his decision to establish an independent political base, Babu said politicians should have their own parties to protect their interests, particularly when political alliances face uncertainty.

He referred to the removal of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office, arguing that having an independent party could offer political protection when relationships within coalitions change.

"You remember Gachagua? He said clearly that if he had had his political party, he would have never been impeached,” Babu remarked.

He maintained that political partnerships should provide room for every member to advance rather than leaving one person behind.

"And politics is about interest. There is no way one was to grow and leave the other one down."

The MP further explained why he had wanted to take charge of the party even as Sifuna pursued the presidency, saying the arrangement would have given both leaders a degree of independence.

He questioned what influence a party leader would have over a sitting President, but maintained that holding the position would still have secured his place in the political arrangement.

"So if Sifuna was to be the presidential candidate and Babu was to be the party leader, if Sifuna, by God's grace, becomes the president, what can a party leader do to a commander-in-chief? Nothing, right? But again, Babu would also be secure. Because there are a lot of insecurities when people get seats," he added.

Despite their political separation, Babu rejected suggestions that he and Sifuna were rivals, saying their ambitions were directed towards different elective positions.

"There can't be competition between Babu and Sifuna. Sifuna is going for president, Babu is going for governor," he said.

He also maintained that he remained supportive of Sifuna's presidential ambitions even as he prepared to seek the Nairobi governorship.

Addressing questions about whether the leadership changes had damaged their relationship, Babu argued that political alliances should not be built around personal friendships or trust.

Instead, he said politicians should agree on their interests and establish how their arrangements would benefit ordinary Kenyans.

“Politics is not about trust. Politics is about interest. Put the interest on the table. How will wananchi benefit? That is the first interest that is served on the table,” he said.

In a further explanation of his position, the MP said he does not place personal trust in political friends, arguing that friendships and political interests should remain separate.

“I don’t trust my friends. I get friends. I have a wife who will give me friends. I don’t trust friends in politics,” he stated.