Babu Owino offers to take over ODM as he rules out working with Ruto

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has thrown himself into the debate over ODM's future, declaring that he is ready to take the party's top leadership position and rebuild its political structures, even as he draws a firm line against working with President William Ruto's administration.

The MP said he would not accept any political arrangement that brings him into the broad-based government, arguing that his opposition stance was built on his differences with the current administration and could not be abandoned for political convenience.

Instead, Babu challenged ODM leaders to consider him for the party leadership, claiming the outfit had lost direction following the death of its former leader Raila Odinga and was now in urgent need of someone capable of bringing its structures together.

He said his decision to remain in the opposition was informed by his role during protests against the government, maintaining that joining the administration would contradict the position he had publicly taken.

"Our ideologies differ. There is no way I can join the government. Otherwise, I would have joined the government long ago because that was the first priority during the times we were protesting. But I am the one who left and declared myself as the opposition leader," he said.

Despite distancing himself from the party's current political direction, Babu said his history with ODM remained important to him because of the time he spent working under Raila, whom he described as his last party leader.

He said he was prepared to return to the party's leadership if given the mandate, promising to reorganise its ranks and address the positions that have remained a subject of political debate.

"ODM was my party, and I respect Baba because we worked with Baba as my party leader. That was the last party leader that I had. So therefore, ODM, if you give me the party leader position, then I will take it and we can organise things and positions," he said.

The legislator accused the current leadership of failing to establish a clear command structure, warning that the party could face further difficulties unless its leaders agreed on one person to steer its affairs.

He described the situation within ODM as worrying, arguing that the absence of firm leadership had weakened the party's ability to organise itself and chart a clear political course.

"The current leadership of ODM is dead. They know that ODM is dead. They know that there is no proper leadership in ODM. If they don't pick one person, we are doomed," he said.

However, Babu avoided directly attacking current party leader Oburu Oginga, whom he referred to as a father figure, saying he was not interested in making disparaging comments about him.

Embakasi East Mp Babu Owino while addressing the media at parliment buildings. — ParliamentKE

The MP also disclosed that he was continuing to build his political base through Mwananchi Party, where he plans to hold a National Delegates Convention to formalise its leadership and organisational structures.

His political ambitions extend beyond the ODM leadership question, with Babu also preparing to contest the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election.

He revealed that several individuals had approached him with proposals to work together in the race for City Hall, although he said he would take time before settling on a running mate.

Babu maintained that his choice would be determined by the candidate's ability and suitability for the position rather than ethnic background, insisting that his political partnerships would be guided by performance.

"There are so many people who have approached me for this position of city governor. At the right time, I will make my decision. It will be issue-based; it will be based on merit and meritocracy," he said.

His declaration comes as the contest for Nairobi's top county seat begins attracting attention ahead of the 2027 elections.

Governor Johnson Sakaja, who previously belonged to UDA, has since joined ODM, while Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri are among other politicians who have expressed interest in the gubernatorial contest.

Babu's latest remarks signal his intention to remain outside Ruto's political camp while seeking a more influential position in opposition politics. They also place the future of ODM's leadership and the Nairobi governor's race at the centre of his political ambitions.