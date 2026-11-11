CS Joho opens 2032 succession debate, lists four possible candidates

Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has turned the focus to the post-2032 presidential race, naming four politicians from President William Ruto’s camp who could compete to succeed him after completing his second term in office.

The Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary identified himself, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga as potential candidates, while insisting that Ruto would first secure another term in the 2027 General Election.

Joho made the remarks on Wednesday during Ruto’s development tour of Kisii County, where he rallied support for the President and said he was confident his political allies would retain power in the next election.

He told residents that the current administration’s supporters had no reason to doubt their chances of winning, predicting that Ruto would comfortably return to State House.

"Let me tell you, this year and next year, 2027, William Ruto will return for a second term. Get yourselves ready," he said.

Looking beyond the next election, Joho argued that the President's camp had several capable politicians who could take over the country's leadership once Ruto completes his second term.

"When we get to 2032, if it is not Simba Arati, it will be Hassan Joho. If it is not Joho, it will be Kimani Ichung’wah, and if it is not Kimani Ichung’wah, it will be Gladys Wanga. What is it that we lack?" he said.

He also challenged the opposition to prepare for a contest against the President's allies, arguing that the broad-based camp had the experience, leadership and resources needed to remain competitive.

Joho's remarks come as political leaders increasingly focus on the 2027 elections, with Ruto seeking a second term while opposition figures work to consolidate support around a single presidential candidate.

The United Opposition has been holding consultations to establish a common front against the President. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have been at the forefront of the push, maintaining that their side will avoid splitting votes by settling on one candidate.

On Sunday, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the unity plan despite differences among members of the opposition. Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i has also been part of the discussions.

During his tour of Kisii and Nyamira, Ruto also took aim at Gachagua, accusing him of intimidating and unnecessarily confronting younger politicians who support his administration.

The President said politicians from his generation would exit the political stage in 2032 to allow younger leaders to take charge. He singled out Gachagua and Kalonzo as members of his age group whom he intended to leave active politics alongside him.

Gachagua hit back at the President, questioning his development record in Kisii and Nyamira and accusing him of making commitments that had not been fulfilled.

The political exchanges highlight the widening contest between Ruto's broad-based camp and the opposition, with both sides using public engagements and regional tours to strengthen their support ahead of the next General Election.

Ruto has continued to defend his political arrangement with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), arguing that its partnership with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has given his administration greater strength in pursuing its development agenda.

In a post on X after completing his four-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, the President said the reception he received from residents had reinforced his confidence in the public's support for development-focused leadership.

"Our development momentum has been emboldened by the broad-based arrangement between the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement," Ruto said.

He added that his administration had made progress in delivering the development commitments it presented to Kenyans during the 2022 General Election campaign.