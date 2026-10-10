Governor Godhana walks away from ODM, plots FPK comeback ahead of 2027
Godhana’s departure adds to the list of governors who have severed ties with ODM under the leadership of Oburu Oginga.
Godhana’s departure adds to the list of governors who have severed ties with ODM under the leadership of Oburu Oginga.
Winnie further drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation.
The former ODM deputy party leader noted that Western Kenya leaders were instrumental in building the party but now feel their influence has weakened and their input ignored in major political decisions.
Oburu noted that the party’s internal elections are about 98 per cent complete and urged members in the remaining areas to settle any disputes quickly using internal structures to avoid delays and division.
Sifuna, who is also a lawyer, has brought on board senior counsels John Ohaga, Jane Onyango and Zehrabam Janmohamed to represent him in the matter, indicating the seriousness with which he is treating the dispute.
The disciplinary steps follow a resolution reached during a National Executive Committee meeting held on February 11, 2026, where members agreed to begin removal proceedings against him over claims of misconduct.
Taking to his official X account on Thursday, March 26, Sifuna shared details of the event, calling it the “people’s NDC.” He confirmed the meeting will take place at Ufungamano House on Mamlaka Road starting at 9 am.
It further ordered that, as a sign of good faith, the decision removing Sifuna should not be filed with the Registrar of Political Parties while the internal process is ongoing.
Wanga acknowledged the current strain within ODM following the passing of its leader, saying the party is working to regain stability even as members express differing opinions.
President Ruto is currently touring counties in the Nyanza region, including Kisumu, for a four-day visit. He is expected to launch several projects, including the extension of the SGR to Kisumu and onwards to Malaba.
Sifuna’s legal challenge comes after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) decided earlier this year to oust him from the key leadership position.
This week’s meeting will focus on reviewing the 10-Point Agenda Report, with participants expected to deliberate on the policy implications of the resolutions contained in the document. Other emerging national matters affecting parliamentary work will also feature on the agenda.
Oburu, who is also the senator for Siaya County, asked the committee to act on the directive and ensure that all relevant parties are informed about the decision.
The senator confirmed that his Linda Mwananchi tour will resume after Ramadan, covering several regions, including the coast and Migori.
The National Delegates Conference is the top decision-making organ of the Orange Democratic Movement and has the mandate to approve major party decisions, including leadership changes.
he Tribunal further directed that neither ODM nor the Registrar of Political Parties may publish the resolution in the Kenya Gazette.
Facing claims that party leaders simply replaced one Luhya figure with another to ease tensions, Omanyo was quick to dismiss the narrative.
The phrase, which translates to “We are Sifuna”, has captured the attention of social media users across Kenya, becoming a rallying cry for those expressing solidarity with the senator.
Etale used the biblical story of the prodigal son to illustrate his point, highlighting that even those who have strayed from the party will ultimately return.
Within ODM, the camps led by party leader Oburu Oginga and embattled secretary general Edwin Sifuna have gone all out in the battle to inherit Raila’s political turf.
Oburu explained that discussions will centre on policy frameworks, community development, and sharing of government positions.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who joined Ruto at the rally, echoed the President’s sentiments, warning that politicians who stoke division would not be accepted in the city.
Junet's remarks came amid growing public discussion about unity within the party, following comments by East African Legislative Assembly Member Winnie Odinga, who on Sunday called for calm and dialogue among ODM members.
ODM noted that the decision to open negotiations would be accompanied by extensive internal consultations to ensure party members are involved and informed throughout the process.
In a statement released by the party on Thursday, the NGC also approved Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as Deputy Party Leaders.
In a statement issued on November 10, Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga said the celebrations will take place in Mombasa County from November 14 to 16, 2025.
Obasanjo and Raila shared a long friendship rooted in their shared passion for good governance and the advancement of democracy in Africa.
Dr. Oginga, the elder brother of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, assumes leadership at a crucial time as ODM begins a transition process following Raila’s death on Wednesday, October 16, 2025.
The party said Were had spent most of the day in Parliament and left the building at 6:15 pm, shortly before he was killed by a gunman.