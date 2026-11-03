West Pokot race: Poghisio returns to ODM with eyes on governor seat

Former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio has rejoined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), positioning himself for the 2027 gubernatorial contest as political realignments gather pace across the country.

Poghisio was received at Chungwa House, the party's headquarters in Nairobi, on Tuesday, November 3, accompanied by a delegation of leaders from West Pokot County.

His return to ODM comes as politicians increasingly reconsider their party affiliations ahead of the next General Election, seeking political platforms that could improve their chances of securing elective positions.

The former senator is seeking to succeed West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, whose administration will be a significant factor in the contest for the county's top seat.

Poghisio's political journey has involved several party movements, having previously been associated with both ODM and the United Republican Party (URP) before defecting to the Kenya African National Union (KANU).

He is now returning to ODM, the party that previously formed part of his political career, as he prepares for another major electoral contest.

His political experience spans several decades and includes service in different capacities under successive Kenyan administrations.

During the presidency of Daniel arap Moi, Poghisio served as an assistant minister, gaining experience in government and national administration.

He later served as a Cabinet minister under President Mwai Kibaki, further establishing himself as an experienced political figure with a background in public service.

His political career also includes representation of West Pokot in the Senate between 2017 and 2022.

During his five-year tenure, he represented the interests of the county at the national level, participating in the Senate's legislative and oversight responsibilities.

The former senator's return to ODM therefore gives him an established political platform as he seeks to translate his experience in national politics into a bid for county leadership.

However, his ambitions are likely to face competition from established political figures in West Pokot.

Former governor John Lonyangapuo has already declared interest in reclaiming the gubernatorial seat, setting the stage for a potentially competitive contest.

Poghisio will also have to navigate ODM's internal nomination process, particularly as the party seeks to accommodate both returning politicians and longstanding members interested in the same elective positions.

Party nominations, local political alliances and development concerns are expected to play an important role in determining the strength of the candidates seeking to lead the county.

His decision to rejoin ODM also reflects the wider political movement taking shape ahead of the 2027 elections, as politicians reposition themselves around parties they consider capable of providing viable electoral opportunities.

ODM has been attracting politicians seeking to establish or strengthen their political bases as the country approaches another election cycle.

For Poghisio, the return represents an opportunity to rebuild his political influence in West Pokot under a party with which he has previously been associated.

His immediate challenge will be to consolidate support among local leaders and voters while navigating competition within the party.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, his return to ODM marks another significant development in the changing political landscape, where party affiliations are increasingly becoming part of the early calculations for those seeking elective office.