Murkomen credits Ruto with ending marginalisation in West Pokot
Kipchumba Murkomen explains why he believes roads, electricity and economic opportunities are central to addressing insecurity and tensions in West Pokot County.
Kipchumba Murkomen explains why he believes roads, electricity and economic opportunities are central to addressing insecurity and tensions in West Pokot County.
The influx followed reports of a possible gold discovery, attracting residents from neighbouring areas, other counties and even neighbouring countries.
Local reports indicated that many miners may have been inside the shaft when it collapsed, raising fears that the number of victims could rise. Several survivors were pulled out and taken to nearby health facilities, while authorities suspended mining activities at the site to prevent further danger.
Kenya Ports Authority says Kisumu Port expects about 700,000 metric tons of cargo in 2026, up from 459,601 tons in 2025. Coal shipments from Songea and rising petroleum traffic are key drivers.
NPS say community sensitisation forums are building trust and encouraging compliance, with the initiative aimed at reducing illegal firearms and enhancing security across affected areas through sustained outreach and collaboration with local authorities and residents.
In a statement issued on March 14, 2026, NPS said the latest surrender adds to earlier recoveries, bringing the total number of firearms recovered to 90 rifles and 189 rounds of ammunition so far.
Kindiki said it was unacceptable for any leader to dishonour Raila, describing him as a national icon whose lifelong pursuit of unity and prosperity for Kenya should be celebrated, not ridiculed.
The most recent incident occurred on Sunday evening in Kambi Karaya, West Pokot, where a female miner was buried inside a tunnel while attempting to extract gold.
West Pokot subcounty Deputy County Commissioner Wycliffe Munanda said the miners had ventured into the pit around 3 am when the pit caved in, burying them under the debris.