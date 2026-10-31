Oburu thanks Kenyans for support during illness, promises return to public duties

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga has thanked Kenyans and supporters for standing with him during a period of illness, assuring them that he is recovering and will soon resume his public engagements.

Oburu expressed gratitude to those who sent him messages of encouragement and wished him a quick recovery, acknowledging the concern and goodwill he received while away from public activities.

In a virtual message addressing his supporters, the ODM leader said his illness was a normal human experience and appreciated those who had sympathised with him during the difficult period.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for having sympathised with me during the time I’ve been sick. I have been sick like any other human being,” Oburu said.

The party leader reassured supporters that he was on the road to recovery and expected to return to public engagements soon.

He said he looked forward to rejoining fellow leaders and supporters in activities aimed at advancing the country’s development agenda.

“I’m soon going to be out with you to do the activities which lead to the development of our country,” he said.

Oburu also thanked Kenyans for the messages and goodwill wishes he received, describing the support as an important gesture during his illness.

“I want to thank you for all the messages and quick recovery wishes,” he added.

His remarks provide an update on his recovery following concerns about his health and his absence from some public engagements.

The ODM leader’s assurance that he would soon resume his activities is expected to reassure party supporters and political allies who have been following his recovery.

Oburu’s message also highlighted the importance of solidarity and public support during periods of illness, as he acknowledged the encouragement he received from Kenyans across different backgrounds.

The veteran politician said he remained committed to participating in activities that contribute to the country’s development once he returns to public engagements.

His statement comes as the ODM party continues its political activities, with Oburu serving as its party leader.

The message did not disclose the nature of his illness, when he first fell sick or the specific date he expects to resume his public engagements.

However, his assurance that he would soon be back with supporters signalled optimism about his recovery and return to active political duties.