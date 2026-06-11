Exclusives
Death, addiction and wake-up call: Comedian Onjiri’s recovery from alcoholism
According to the comedian, his introduction to alcohol started when his family moved from Nairobi to the countryside while he was in Class Six.
According to the comedian, his introduction to alcohol started when his family moved from Nairobi to the countryside while he was in Class Six.
Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o warned that delayed payments by State Corporations and government agencies are squeezing small and medium businesses that depend on timely government contracts.
The statement added that while the cancer is aggressive, it appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.