Oburu defends Broad-Based Government as he reflects on Raila’s legacy

The political partnership between ODM and President William Ruto’s administration has helped create a more stable environment and opened the way for faster national development, ODM leader Oburu Oginga has said.

Oburu said the broad-based government had demonstrated what could be achieved when political leaders set aside differences and work together in the wider interests of the country.

His remarks were contained in a statement delivered by his son, Jaoko Oburu, during the handover of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

“Through our participation in the broad-based government, we are witnessing fruits of political maturity and unity,” he said.

Oburu pointed to several initiatives he said reflected the gains made through the political arrangement, including the National Infrastructure Fund, the universal health coverage programme implemented through the Social Health Authority (SHA), fertiliser subsidies and the expansion of the sovereign wealth fund.

He also listed education reforms intended to address shortages of teachers among the measures he attributed to the cooperation between ODM and the government.

“This proves that when we pull our leadership for the collective good, Kenya wins,” Oburu said.

The ODM leader’s remarks come against the backdrop of the party’s continued involvement in the broad-based government established with Ruto’s administration. The arrangement has brought together political forces that were previously on opposing sides, with its proponents maintaining that cooperation is necessary to advance national interests.

Oburu also used the occasion to reflect on the significance of Raila’s mausoleum, saying the monument should serve a purpose beyond commemorating the late opposition chief.

“This mausoleum is not just a place of rest; it stands proudly as a living center of democracy,” he said.

He described the site as a monument to the ideals Raila championed throughout his political career, including freedom, constitutionalism and the pursuit of justice.

According to Oburu, Raila continued the democratic struggle associated with their father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, particularly during the second liberation struggle and the campaign for institutional reforms that eventually resulted in the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

He said the mausoleum would give future generations a place from which they could learn about the country’s journey towards liberty, constitutional governance and national unity.

The Raila Odinga mausoleum in Bondo. — PCS

Oburu did not attend the ceremony in person after his doctors advised him to rest and reduce his physical engagements.

“As you can see, I am speaking to you while observing strict directives from my doctors to rest and limit my physical engagements,” he said in the statement.

He nevertheless sought to reassure those attending the ceremony that he remained connected to the occasion despite being unable to appear physically.

He said his “spirit, my mind, my heart are fully present”, while reaffirming his commitment to promoting unity among Kenyans.

His absence came shortly after social media posts on Tuesday falsely claimed that the ODM leader had died. His secretariat rejected the reports as malicious and said he was making steady progress in his recovery.

Raila Junior conveyed Oburu’s apology and greetings to those gathered at the mausoleum ceremony. He welcomed guests on behalf of the Odinga family before explaining why his uncle could not attend.

“Allow me first to convey apologies of Dr Oburu Odinga, who is unable to be with us today. He sends his greetings and deep appreciation to everyone who is gathered here,” Raila Junior said.

President William Ruto later formally handed over and dedicated Raila’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, where the former prime minister was laid to rest beside his father.