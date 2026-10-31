Oburu: Raila did not join Ruto’s government blindly and neither have we

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has defended the party’s decision to remain in the broad-based government, insisting that the arrangement was a deliberate political decision and not an act of political naivety.

Oburu said the party, under the leadership of his late brother Raila Odinga, entered the arrangement fully aware of its political implications and with clear structures guiding its engagement with the government.

He dismissed suggestions that ODM had joined the administration blindly, maintaining that the party understood what it was doing and remained committed to pursuing its interests through established internal mechanisms.

“We are in this broad-based government, and we are not there blindly. Raila did not join it blindly, and neither have we. We are there consciously, fully aware of what we are doing and we have structures in which we work through,” Oburu said on Saturday.

The ODM leader also sought to distinguish the broad-based government arrangement from a conventional coalition government, arguing that the two political arrangements operate differently and should not be subjected to the same expectations.

According to Oburu, the broad-based arrangement is a loose understanding between political parties rather than a formal coalition with clearly defined power-sharing structures.

“A broad-based government is completely different from a coalition government, and it cannot function the same. We are still negotiating and it is according to the law of the country,” he said.

His remarks come amid continued debate within ODM over the party’s relationship with President William Ruto’s administration and the direction of its political engagement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Oburu maintained that negotiations surrounding the broad-based arrangement were ongoing and would be guided by the country’s legal framework.

He dismissed criticism questioning the nature of the arrangement, saying those describing it as a loose political understanding were not clear about the discussions taking place between the parties.

“The broad-based is just a loose arrangement between the political parties. Those who are talking of the loose arrangements, I don’t know where they are getting it from,” he said.

The ODM leader also turned his attention to internal party disagreements, warning members against making public statements that contradict the party’s official position.

He insisted that ODM must maintain discipline and that members were expected to respect collective decisions rather than advance personal political positions at the expense of the party.

Oburu said members who wished to express individual opinions should do so without undermining established party policies.

“We want discipline in our party and if you want to express your own views, don’t express it against the policy of the party,” he said.

He further reminded party members that belonging to ODM required adherence to its policies and internal structures, warning against conduct that could undermine its unity.

“If you are a member of the party please be disciplined and follow the policy of the party,” Oburu added.

The remarks signal the ODM leadership’s determination to maintain a common position on the broad-based government arrangement as internal discussions continue over the party’s political strategy.

Oburu’s defence also reinforces the party leadership’s position that its engagement with the Kenya Kwanza administration is a conscious political undertaking, subject to ongoing negotiations and established party structures.