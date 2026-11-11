Tribunal freezes ODM's removal of Moses Ogeto as Nairobi Majority Whip

ODM’s attempt to change the leadership of the Nairobi County Assembly has hit a legal hurdle after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal barred the party from enforcing its decision to remove Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto as Majority Party Whip.

The temporary reprieve followed an urgent complaint by Ogeto, who challenged the party’s decision communicated in a letter dated October 27, 2026. In orders issued on November 9, Tribunal Chairperson Innocent Muganda suspended the communication pending the hearing and determination of the dispute.

The tribunal further prohibited the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly and the assembly from making any leadership changes based on the contested letter.

It also stopped the implementation of all other actions arising from the communication, ensuring that the disputed decision does not take effect while the case remains before the tribunal.

Ogeto had filed an urgent application on November 9, seeking intervention over his removal from the influential position, which places him at the centre of the county assembly’s Majority Party leadership.

After examining the application, the supporting affidavit and accompanying documents, Muganda declared the matter urgent and directed that it be handled ex parte at the initial stage.

The tribunal then instructed Ogeto to promptly serve ODM, the party’s Executive Director and the other respondents and interested parties with the complaint and application.

Those named in the proceedings were allowed seven days from the date of service to submit their responses and serve copies to the other parties.

Ogeto was also granted permission to file a further affidavit, if necessary, by midday on November 19, 2026.

The tribunal has fixed November 23, 2026, at 2.30 pm for the hearing, when the parties will be expected to make their respective submissions on the contested decision.

Until then, ODM cannot implement its resolution to remove Ogeto, while the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker and the institution cannot alter leadership positions on the basis of the October 27 letter.

The proceedings bring together Ogeto, ODM, its Executive Director and other respondents in a dispute over the party’s authority and decision to remove him from the Majority Party Whip position.

The tribunal’s final determination will follow consideration of the arguments and responses from the parties involved.