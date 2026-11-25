Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is seeking to distance himself from a legal dispute over the renaming of The Equitable Party (TEP) to Linda Mwananchi Movement, arguing that the complaint filed before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal does not implicate him in any alleged violation.

In his response, Sifuna maintains that his inclusion in the proceedings is unnecessary since the complainant has not identified any action by him that infringed on his rights, nor sought any orders against him personally.

He has consequently asked the tribunal to dismiss the complaint and application by party member Emmanuel Willyngtone Khamala, who is challenging the party's rebranding, changes to its leadership and the alleged failure to consult members before making key decisions.

Sifuna, who was listed as an interested party in the case, has outlined four grounds opposing his involvement, with his legal team arguing that he should not be drawn into a dispute involving decisions made by the party's organs.

His lawyers argue that: "He is not a necessary party in these proceedings."

They further contend that: "There is no decision he has made that has infringed upon the rights of the Complainant."

The advocates also state that "there is no prayer sought against him either in the application or complaint," and are asking the tribunal to dismiss both proceedings with costs.

Khamala's complaint lists the party's National Executive Committee, National Elections Board, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Registrar of Political Parties and Political Parties Liaison Committee as respondents.

The legal challenge arose following the party's unveiling at Nairobi's Serena Hotel on October 4, 2026, where Sifuna was introduced as its leader. The party's National Executive Committee subsequently resolved on October 8 to change its name to Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Khamala argues that the rebranding was undertaken without giving registered members adequate opportunity to participate in the decision, despite its implications for the party's identity and operations.

"The said decision to change the name of the Party was undertaken without adequately involving the registered members of the Party, notwithstanding that the decision fundamentally affects the general outlook, identity and affairs of the Party," Khamala says in his affidavit.

He has also raised objections to the unveiling of a proposed leadership team on October 30, claiming members were neither consulted nor informed beforehand. In his filing, he says he joined the party on October 11 and is registered in Tongaren, Bungoma County.

Khamala further states that members wrote to the party on October 28 and November 6 seeking answers over the decisions and the process through which they were being implemented.

Under the party constitution, the National Delegates Conference is the supreme decision-making organ, with constitutional changes requiring approval by at least two-thirds of eligible delegates. Khamala is questioning whether the conference was properly constituted and whether the delegates were picked in line with the party's governing rules.

The November 13 conference was held after the tribunal rejected an earlier bid to halt the meeting.

Following the gathering, the movement announced that delegates had endorsed the name change, constitutional amendments, alterations to its colours, symbol and headquarters, changes to nomination and election regulations, as well as plans to engage in coalition discussions with like-minded parties.

The announcement was signed by the movement's head of communication, Pauline Njoroge.

The Registrar of Political Parties had also started processing the proposed rebranding after receiving the October 8 National Executive Committee resolution and the accompanying statutory documents.