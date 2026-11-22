Kenyans in the United States have offered to raise Sh100 million to support Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

The pledge was made by George Njue, a Kenyan from Embu based in North Carolina, who said the diaspora community was willing to finance Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi Movement in their quest to secure State House.

Speaking during a meeting with Sifuna and his supporters in New Jersey, Njue urged the senator to pursue his presidential ambitions, saying he had the qualities needed to lead the country.

“I have driven for nine hours to come and be with you. From my heart, you are the appropriate person to be the next President of the Republic of Kenya because you have what it takes to be one. Do not have fear about it and do not apologise,” he said.

Njue said Kenyans living in America were prepared to pool resources to support the campaign, adding that financial backing would not be a challenge if the movement provided a clear way to contribute.

“The Kenyan diaspora in the US, we have all the money to give Sifuna, all the money that Linda Mwananchi needs for Sifuna to be the President,” he said.

He challenged those attending the meeting to commit their resources to the senator's political ambitions, asking whether they were willing to contribute towards the campaign.

Njue said the community could raise Sh100 million but called on Sifuna and the movement's leadership to establish a formal arrangement for collecting and managing the contributions.

“Engage us, come with a structure on how we can channel our money to Linda Mwananchi. We can give you Sh100 million,” he said.

The diaspora community also signalled its interest in supporting development initiatives in Kenya if Sifuna wins the presidency.

Njue said Kenyans abroad wanted to work with a possible Sifuna-led government through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to finance projects aimed at improving livelihoods.

He cited the construction of dams and the development of irrigation schemes as some of the initiatives diaspora investors could support.

“When you become President, we want to seriously partner with your government on a Public-Private Partnership arrangement. We want to undertake projects that will benefit Kenyans at home, like building a dam and irrigation projects,” Njue said.