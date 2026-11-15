US warns citizens in Saudi Arabia over Houthi attacks, airport disruptions

The United States has warned its citizens in Saudi Arabia of heightened security risks amid threats of Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on airports and critical infrastructure.

In a security alert issued on Saturday, the US Embassy urged Americans to exercise heightened vigilance, citing recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks that have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

The embassy said the hostilities could escalate rapidly beyond the immediate areas affected, warning of possible further attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.

The US State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia effective October 23, 2026, citing safety concerns.

US government employees remaining in the country also require special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any Saudi airport following the recent attacks.

The alert said King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had partially reopened for domestic flights and some international services operated by national carriers, while some flights had been moved to Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remain operational, although passengers have been warned of delays and cancellations.

The embassy advised travellers to confirm flight departures directly with airlines and airports, adding that private cars, trains and buses could provide alternative transport options.

All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, remain operational, as do highways around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran.

The State Department also restricted its employees from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and required special authorisation for visits to Jizan, Asir, Najran, Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Americans were further warned against photographing government buildings, airports, missile interceptions and impact sites, with the Saudi Interior Ministry cautioning that sharing such information could attract legal liability.

"Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability," the ministry warned.

The embassy urged Americans to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and remain alert at locations associated with the United States.

The warning comes amid an escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. On October 7, Reuters reported that attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport killed three people and injured 36 others.

The Houthis have also claimed attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports, including King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

On November 15, Reuters reported that Saudi air defences intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and three drones over the Eastern Province, amid continued attacks on the kingdom's infrastructure.