Kenya calls for end to Saudi attacks, warns of threat to global trade

Kenya has condemned a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, civilians, infrastructure and sacred sites, calling for an immediate stop to the hostilities and warning that the violence could further threaten peace and stability across the region.

The Government, through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said the attacks breach international humanitarian law and expressed concern that the growing tensions could also affect maritime trade, energy supplies and the wider global economy.

The condemnation was issued on September 18 as Kenya raised concern over attacks on Saudi territory as well as threats to shipping through the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, two major routes for international commerce and energy supplies.

The ministry said civilians, civilian facilities and places of worship should not be targets, warning that such attacks could deepen insecurity in the region.

“We are also deeply concerned by the hostile activities related to safe maritime trade in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, disruption and threats to freedom of navigation, with broader implications for regional and global economic stability as well as energy security,” the ministry said.

Kenya called on all parties to respect international law and comply with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions dealing with Yemen and the Houthis, including provisions linked to an arms embargo.

The Government also demanded safe and unrestricted access through maritime routes and urged an immediate end to attacks on merchant and commercial ships.

“Kenya remains committed to working with the international community to safeguard maritime security, protect legitimate trade, and promote international peace and stability,” the ministry said.

The Government said the security concerns have far-reaching economic effects because the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz are key corridors connecting energy-producing areas to markets around the world.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration shows that an average of 20.9 million barrels of oil per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the first half of 2025. That volume represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption and more than a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

The agency also estimated that 11.4 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas moved through the strait each day during the same period.

More recent EIA figures show that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 14.9 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2026 before dropping to 4.9 million barrels per day in the second quarter, showing the level of disruption around one of the world's main energy routes.

The Red Sea is also important to Saudi Arabia's oil exports. Recent attacks have affected infrastructure linked to the kingdom's East-West oil pipeline, a 1,200-kilometre route that was built partly to offer an alternative to transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters reported that the pipeline had been moving between four million and five million barrels of oil daily before a recent attack led to a temporary shutdown.

Kenya further reaffirmed its position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries must be protected under the United Nations Charter.

“Kenya reaffirms its long-held position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States are inviolable under the Charter of the United Nations. The Government of Kenya therefore stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the protection of its people, of the Two Holy Mosques and of the pilgrims who travel there, among them Kenyan citizens, and remains seized of the safety of Kenyan nationals living and working in the Kingdom,” the ministry maintained.

The statement was issued amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following reports of missile and drone incidents.

Saudi authorities have reported intercepting drones near the western part of the country, while the wider regional tensions have raised fresh concerns about the safety of energy facilities and major maritime routes.

Kenya called on the parties involved to show restraint and work towards reducing tensions, while restating its support for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

The Government said a political agreement led and owned by Yemenis under the auspices of the United Nations remained the only lasting route to peace.

Kenya also reaffirmed support for Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Government linked its concerns to the safety of Kenyan nationals in Saudi Arabia, including citizens living and working in the Kingdom and Kenyan pilgrims who travel there.

The ministry said Kenya would continue working to deepen the longstanding relationship between Nairobi and Riyadh.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya remains committed to the further strengthening of the longstanding relations and bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Kenya and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Kenya and Saudi Arabia have maintained diplomatic engagement on security, development and economic matters.

In July 2026, the two countries held consultations focused on advancing their strategic partnership and increasing cooperation on shared regional and global issues.