UK to deploy RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
The Government said the attacks violate international humanitarian law and threaten regional stability and security. Kenya also expressed concern over disruptions to maritime trade in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, warning of wider implications for global economic stability and energy security, while calling for respect for international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
The pipeline is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia’s oil network because it allows the country to transport crude towards the Red Sea without sending it through the Strait of Hormuz.
The incident comes less than two weeks after Aramco shut down its 400,000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militants
The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry warns the Middle East crisis is disrupting maritime and air cargo routes, delaying shipments and raising freight and fuel costs, threatening billions in annual export revenue. Measures are underway to cushion exporters.
The AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said Kikwete will support peace, diplomacy and regional cooperation efforts in the strategically important region, working with regional and international organisations to promote stability, security and sustainable peace.
There has been concern about the cables being targeted in a Red Sea campaign by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which the rebels describe as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The incident adds to a growing list of attacks on commercial vessels in the region as the Houthis escalate their campaign.