Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Red Sea

Kenya calls for end to Saudi attacks, warns of threat to global trade
News

Kenya calls for end to Saudi attacks, warns of threat to global trade

The Government said the attacks violate international humanitarian law and threaten regional stability and security. Kenya also expressed concern over disruptions to maritime trade in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, warning of wider implications for global economic stability and energy security, while calling for respect for international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions

By