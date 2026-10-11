Qatar condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, backs Saudi Arabia

Qatar has strongly condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, describing the strikes as a grave violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security.

In a statement issued on October 11, 2026, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks, which left several people injured, threatened civilian safety, infrastructure and air navigation.

“The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said.

Doha expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and backed all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

The ministry also warned that Saudi Arabia’s security was closely linked to Qatar’s and the wider Gulf region.

“The Ministry emphasizes that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security system of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States,” the statement said.

Qatar also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured in the attacks.

The condemnation follows an assault on the airport that left at least 12 people dead and 309 injured, according to Saudi authorities.

The casualties included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one person each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

Some of the injured were in critical condition, while authorities assessed the damage to the airport. Operations at the facility were suspended, with flights cancelled or diverted amid heightened security concerns.

A Saudi-led military coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi rebels for the attack and vowed to respond, describing the strike as a “full-fledged war crime”.

Coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki said the attack on a passenger terminal had killed and injured civilian passengers and airport staff. An eyewitness who was inside the domestic terminal said they had seen people injured after gate 401 was hit.

“Everyone was running,” the witness said.

A separate projectile also fell near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, according to the coalition.

The Houthis have not commented on the latest attack but previously claimed responsibility for separate strikes on Riyadh airport on Thursday, which killed three people and damaged a plane. Three other people were killed in attacks on two Saudi airports on October 6 and 7.

Saturday’s assault was the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia since May 2015. The United States and the United Nations also condemned the attacks, as regional tensions intensified amid renewed fighting between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of the country.