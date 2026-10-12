US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s residence searched by immigration agents

US immigration agents have searched the home of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the Washington, DC, area as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

A US Justice Department spokesperson said Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorised search warrant at the residence on Monday morning. However, the department did not disclose further details about the investigation.

Omar, who was born in Somalia and arrived in the United States at the age of eight while fleeing war, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

She is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. The US Congress is currently out of session, and it remains unclear whether Omar was present at the residence during the search.

More to follow...