US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s residence searched by immigration agents
A US Justice Department spokesperson said Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorised search warrant at the residence on Monday morning.
A US Justice Department spokesperson said Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorised search warrant at the residence on Monday morning.
According to ICE, Maloba was in the United States unlawfully when he was arrested. The agency said he had entered the country legally in October 2018 but overstayed his authorised period of admission, which expired in April 2019.
With more than 95 per cent of the votes counted, unofficial results cited by The New York Times showed Omar leading with 122,640 votes. Julie Trang Le had 10,201 votes, followed by Latonya T. Reeves with 9,131.
Adongo made history as the first Kenyan to play in the National Football League (NFL), transitioning from professional rugby in South Africa to American football. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013 and appeared in five games across the 2014 and 2015 seasons, primarily on special teams, before being released by the franchise in 2015.
The singer won best R&B performance, followed by best R&B song, for her top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Folded” during the Grammy Premiere ceremony.
The detention of Liam Conejo Ramos, photographed wearing a blue bunny-shaped hat and a Spider-Man backpack, sparked national outcry after he was taken into custody on the driveway of his home in Minneapolis.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the 79-year-old Republican wrote: "I don't want to frighten off or disincentivize investment."
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said ICE had been trying to arrest the man, but he resisted and drove towards the group. An agent was then dragged along by his vehicle.