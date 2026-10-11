AU urges immediate halt to Houthi attacks after Riyadh airport strike

The African Union Commission has called for an immediate cessation of attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, warning that further escalation threatens regional peace and security.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 11, the Commission condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which Saudi authorities said killed 12 people and injured 309 on Saturday.

The Commission expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and people, extended condolences to the families of those killed, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“The Commission underscores that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international law and must never be targeted,” the statement said.

It urged all parties to halt the attacks and take urgent steps to prevent further violence, amid rising tensions in the region.

The casualties reportedly included Saudi nationals and citizens of Bangladesh, the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, highlighting the impact of the attack on civilians of different nationalities.

A Saudi-led military coalition blamed the Houthis for the strike and vowed to respond, describing the attack as a “full-fledged war crime”.

Coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki said the attack on the airport’s passenger terminal had killed and injured civilian passengers and airport staff.

Airport operations were suspended as authorities assessed the damage, while some flights were cancelled or diverted amid heightened security concerns.

The coalition also reported that a separate projectile had fallen near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about the spread of attacks to other parts of the country.

The Houthis had not commented on the latest incident. However, the group has previously claimed responsibility for separate attacks on Riyadh airport that killed three people and damaged an aircraft.

Three other people were killed in attacks on two Saudi airports on 6 and 7 October, according to reports.

The latest assault was reported to be the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia since May 2015, intensifying concerns over the security situation and the risk of a wider regional conflict.

The AU Commission reiterated the need for restraint and respect for international law, calling on those involved to prioritise civilian protection.

“It calls for an immediate cessation of attacks and urgent de-escalation to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional peace and security,” the statement said.

Qatar, the United States and the United Nations have also condemned the attacks, with Qatar describing them as a violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security.

The African Union’s appeal comes amid renewed fighting involving Yemen’s internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control large parts of Yemen.

The Commission said ending the attacks and preventing further escalation were essential to protecting civilians and maintaining regional stability.