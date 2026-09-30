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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions
Global Affairs

Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day

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UN backs move to redraw world map and give Africa its true size
Africa

UN backs move to redraw world map and give Africa its true size

The decision by the UN General Assembly is not binding, meaning countries and organisations are not legally required to immediately change the maps they use. However, the vote is expected to encourage institutions around the world to move towards maps that better show the actual size of continents.

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US sanctions ICC president, senior lawyer in fresh Trump administration crackdown
Global Affairs

US sanctions ICC president, senior lawyer in fresh Trump administration crackdown

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the measures, saying Akane, from Japan, and Seye, from Senegal, were targeted under an order issued by President Donald Trump last year. He accused the two ICC officials of taking part in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute officials from governments that have not agreed to the court’s jurisdiction.

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Trump halts planned Iran strikes pending swift deal
Global Affairs

Trump halts planned Iran strikes pending swift deal

In a post on Truth Social on August 1, 2026, the US president wrote that he had decided to "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".

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Netanyahu, Trump hold first White House talks since Iran war began
Top Stories

Netanyahu, Trump hold first White House talks since Iran war began

The war began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Although the conflict eased after Washington signalled it wanted diplomacy to take priority, tensions flared again earlier this month when an April ceasefire collapsed. Israel has not been involved in the latest exchange of hostilities between the United States and Iran.

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