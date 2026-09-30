UN extends Haiti anti-gang force mandate to March 2027
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day
The deal provides a framework for increased American defence activity in Greenland and the wider North Atlantic, including the expansion of existing military infrastructure and the construction of new defence facilities.
According to a statement from Rubio’s spokesman Tommy Pigott on Tuesday, the secretary said Kenya’s critical minerals opportunities could position the country as “a key player in the sector” while creating opportunities for US companies to provide value addition.
The move gives some breathing space to a force that was fearing quicker cuts, but still leaves its future in peril.
The deal follows months of pressure from Trump to acquire or take control of Greenland, including threats to use military force, with the US president repeatedly pointing to the island's strategic location, mineral resources and the perceived security threat posed by Russia and China.
Global AI use is growing rapidly, with a new ranking highlighting the top 10 countries recording the highest visits to AI tool websites
The DCP leader said the matter required a fair taxation framework that would take into account the significant contribution of diaspora remittances to Kenya’s economy.
Kenya is placed 31st globally, with 13 cases recorded. Below is a ranking of countries with the highest number of identified serial killers.
A total of 2,977 people from 90 countries died. New York accounted for 2,753 deaths, while 184 people were killed in the Pentagon attack and 40 people aboard Flight 93 lost their lives.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
The decision by the UN General Assembly is not binding, meaning countries and organisations are not legally required to immediately change the maps they use. However, the vote is expected to encourage institutions around the world to move towards maps that better show the actual size of continents.
The AU Commission chairperson said the relationship should deliver tangible benefits for both sides.The US official reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Africa, saying the continent remains a priority for the United States.
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
Garcia’s visit comes as Kenya and the US seek to widen cooperation beyond their existing diplomatic and security ties, with trade, investment and regional security emerging as key areas of engagement.
Katungi Michael Mpeirwe, a retired lieutenant in the Ugandan army, faces charges in the US over an alleged international arms-trafficking operation targeting criminal groups, including the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).
Gachagua is expected to spend the first 10 days with his family before embarking on political and diaspora engagements across several US states.
Uganda has played a major role in efforts to support Somali security forces in their fight against al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group, through successive African Union missions.
The response came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a sweeping campaign aimed at cutting Iran's financial links with the rest of the world.
The diaspora group says the engagement comes at a significant time as Kenyans abroad seek greater access to the country's leadership and a stronger role in national affairs
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday evening, President Trump accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of failing to take advantage of opportunities to reach a deal with his administration.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the measures, saying Akane, from Japan, and Seye, from Senegal, were targeted under an order issued by President Donald Trump last year. He accused the two ICC officials of taking part in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute officials from governments that have not agreed to the court’s jurisdiction.
Gavi Chief Executive Officer Dr Sania Nishtar welcomed the move, saying the funding would strengthen vaccination efforts and help countries respond to disease outbreaks.
Trump's Board of Peace said last month it had reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.
King Mohammed also praised Trump's role in recognising Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2020, describing the move as one that changed the relationship between the two countries.
In a post on Truth Social on August 1, 2026, the US president wrote that he had decided to "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".
The war began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Although the conflict eased after Washington signalled it wanted diplomacy to take priority, tensions flared again earlier this month when an April ceasefire collapsed. Israel has not been involved in the latest exchange of hostilities between the United States and Iran.
The missile strike came hours after Saudi Arabia launched air raids on Houthi-linked sites in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and on the nearby Kamaran Island. The Houthis had earlier vowed to retaliate against the attacks.