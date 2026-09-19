Greenland deal gives US expanded military powers as Denmark defends sovereignty

A new security agreement between the United States and Denmark has opened a fresh chapter in the dispute over Greenland, with President Donald Trump saying Washington will gain permanent control over the territory's security despite Denmark insisting that its sovereignty remains intact.

The deal follows months of pressure from Trump to acquire or take control of Greenland, including threats to use military force, with the US president repeatedly pointing to the island's strategic location, mineral resources and the perceived security threat posed by Russia and China.

Trump said the agreement would give the United States "permanent control over security, and all other needs" in Greenland.

In a post on Truth Social, he described the arrangement as coming with "no cost to the United States" and said it would allow Washington "to do what is necessary" to "secure and defend the security of Greenland".

Trump also said the agreement would stop US adversaries from establishing a military presence in Greenland or making sensitive investments there without "our express written approval".

Denmark has not released the full terms of the agreement, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a broader description of the deal than the one outlined by Trump.

Frederiksen said the agreement "strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area" while also "at the same time recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination".

She confirmed that the agreement is due to be signed at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

However, Frederiksen said it would not immediately take effect because it must first receive approval from legislators.

She added that the agreement "will have to go through the necessary parliamentary procedures to enter into force".

Greenland's government also welcomed the planned agreement, with chairman Jens-Frederik Nielsen saying it would strengthen security for Greenland, Denmark and the US.

"It is gratifying that we are about to enter into an agreement that ensures and strengthens the security" of Greenland, Denmark and the US, Nielsen said in a statement announcing the deal.

"The agreement recognises Greenland's interests and our place in international co-operation. It is for the benefit of us all," he said.

The agreement marks a major development after months of disagreement over Trump's demands involving Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark that has large mineral deposits.

Trump had repeatedly argued that Greenland's position made it important to US defence interests and had warned that the territory could be vulnerable to rival powers.

His threats to take the territory, including the possibility of military action, drew criticism in Denmark and from other NATO countries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the agreement, describing it as a major achievement for Washington.

Rubio called it a "historic deal" and a "huge win for the United States and the American people".

"This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland," he said in a statement.

Despite the announcement, there is still no publicly available copy of the agreement. The Danish Embassy and the White House have been contacted for further details.

An unnamed US State Department official provided additional information about the arrangement but did not release its full text.

The official said the agreement would remain valid even if Greenland eventually became an independent country.

Another provision would give the US unilateral authority to construct additional military facilities in Greenland without obtaining permission from Greenland or Denmark.

The agreement would also provide "permanent access, basing and overflights rights," according to the US official.

The official said the pact would prevent countries outside NATO from establishing military bases in Greenland and would also restrict adversaries from making investments that could pose a threat to the United States.

The State Department official said adversaries have previously been able to invest in Greenland's "sensitive sectors without investment screening".

Russia and China were specifically cited, with the official saying the agreement would prevent them from sending troops to Greenland or investing in sensitive areas.

Questions remain over how much the new arrangement changes existing US military rights on the island because the agreement has not been made public.

A 1951 agreement between the US and Denmark already permits Washington to send as many troops as it wants to Greenland.

The US currently has more than 100 military personnel permanently stationed at Pituffik, its base at the north-western end of the territory.

Trump has also connected Greenland to his proposed Golden Dome defence system, which is intended to shield the US from missile attacks from Russia and China.

According to Trump, European allies could work with Washington on the planned defence system.

Beyond its military importance, Greenland has extensive reserves of rare earth minerals, although much of the resource remains undeveloped.

Many of the minerals are used in modern technology, including the manufacture of mobile phones and electric vehicles.