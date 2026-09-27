US rejects Iran proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz within seven days

The future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained uncertain on Saturday after the US rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the vital waterway to commercial vessels within seven days.

Tehran said it would wait for a definitive response from US negotiators before deciding its next move, as efforts to end hostilities between the two countries remained deadlocked.

The position was set out by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said mediators would convey Washington's final views to Tehran.

He also accused US President Donald Trump of making contradictory statements during the crisis.

"We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them," Araghchi said in a post on Telegram.

His comments came after Trump rejected the proposal, saying it was not acceptable.

"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

Trump said Iran wanted an agreement to reopen the strait immediately because "they're losing so badly", adding that the US already had "total control" of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global energy route, with about a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies normally passing through it.

The waterway has been effectively closed since war broke out in February, according to Iran.

Araghchi said the conditions proposed for reopening the strait were the same as those contained in a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US signed in June.

Speaking at the United Nations on Friday, he had said an agreement could be reached if the "necessary conditions are met" by both sides.

Iran said reopening the strait and ending hostilities were among issues raised during negotiations held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York during the week.

Oman, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, called for continued dialogue.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi told the UN General Debate that all parties should work with Oman to safeguard navigation through the strategic waterway.

US Ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker backed Trump's rejection, saying Iran had offered "half measures" and "illusory deals".

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said US economic pressure was taking a toll on Tehran.