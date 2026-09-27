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Radio Generation Kenya

Iran

Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions
Global Affairs

Iran: Strait of Hormuz could reopen within 7 days if US accepts conditions

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day

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Netanyahu confronts Gaza critics after UN walkout
Global Affairs

Netanyahu confronts Gaza critics after UN walkout

With large parts of the chamber empty, Netanyahu used the address to respond to international criticism of Israel, defend its campaign against Hamas, explain the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and warn of what he described as continuing threats to Israel’s security.

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Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz interim deal talks near
Global Affairs

Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz interim deal talks near

According to reports, the proposed agreement under discussion would establish a 60-day arrangement guaranteeing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman. The temporary framework would not require shipping companies to pay transit tolls and could be extended if both sides agree

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Trump halts planned Iran strikes pending swift deal
Global Affairs

Trump halts planned Iran strikes pending swift deal

In a post on Truth Social on August 1, 2026, the US president wrote that he had decided to "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".

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Netanyahu, Trump hold first White House talks since Iran war began
Top Stories

Netanyahu, Trump hold first White House talks since Iran war began

The war began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Although the conflict eased after Washington signalled it wanted diplomacy to take priority, tensions flared again earlier this month when an April ceasefire collapsed. Israel has not been involved in the latest exchange of hostilities between the United States and Iran.

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Two men hanged in Iran over attack on police officers
Global Affairs

Two men hanged in Iran over attack on police officers

The two men, Erfan Esfandiari and Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, were found guilty of "tying police officers to a road sign with ropes, injuring them with stones, dousing them with gasoline, and setting them on fire" in the central city of Isfahan, said the judiciary.

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