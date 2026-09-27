US rejects Iran proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz within seven days
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that an average of 20.7 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and petroleum products passed through the strait each day in 2024. That represented about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first half of 2025, flows increased to an average of 20.9 million barrels per day
With large parts of the chamber empty, Netanyahu used the address to respond to international criticism of Israel, defend its campaign against Hamas, explain the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and warn of what he described as continuing threats to Israel’s security.
The US State Department confirmed the decision on Thursday, saying the Iranian officials will face travel restrictions while also being barred from buying certain goods in the United States.
The attack drew attention back to the strait after threats to shipping in the Red Sea intensified last week.
The President made the remarks while travelling to Texas for the Republican Party's first-ever midterm election convention, with control of Congress at stake in the November 3 polls.
Since April, the destroyer has been deployed in the US Fifth Fleet Area of Operations, where it has supported Operation Epic Fury and the US blockade against Iran.
The response came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a sweeping campaign aimed at cutting Iran's financial links with the rest of the world.
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday evening, President Trump accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of failing to take advantage of opportunities to reach a deal with his administration.
Iranian armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, according to the Mehr news agency, said countries in the region risked becoming involved in the conflict if they allowed the US military to use their facilities or provided other forms of support.
The US and Oman have been negotiating separately with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is vital to the global economy. It has been largely closed for nearly six months during the US-Iran war.
Both sides suggested on Saturday that discussions were progressing, but a timeline on any deal being finalised remained unclear. Oman's foreign ministry warned against attacks on shipping that could hamper that.
UN human rights chief Volker Türk said at least 56 people had been executed since March 19 after being convicted on security-related charges, with 27 of those cases linked to the protests that swept across the country.
According to reports, the proposed agreement under discussion would establish a 60-day arrangement guaranteeing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman. The temporary framework would not require shipping companies to pay transit tolls and could be extended if both sides agree
In a post on Truth Social on August 1, 2026, the US president wrote that he had decided to "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".
The war began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Although the conflict eased after Washington signalled it wanted diplomacy to take priority, tensions flared again earlier this month when an April ceasefire collapsed. Israel has not been involved in the latest exchange of hostilities between the United States and Iran.
The missile strike came hours after Saudi Arabia launched air raids on Houthi-linked sites in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and on the nearby Kamaran Island. The Houthis had earlier vowed to retaliate against the attacks.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told the US Senate Appropriations Committee the funding would sustain operations in the Middle East amid growing political scrutiny and concerns over the war's long-term financial impact
The two men, Erfan Esfandiari and Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, were found guilty of "tying police officers to a road sign with ropes, injuring them with stones, dousing them with gasoline, and setting them on fire" in the central city of Isfahan, said the judiciary.
The latest warning came after Trump abandoned a proposed 20% charge on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the United States resumed its blockade of Iranian ports, adding fresh pressure on Tehran.
The US president said they were hitting Iran "very hard" as strikes were launched for the third consecutive night amid escalating attacks between the two countries.
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
The announcement was made on Saturday evening in a statement released by the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham, which did not disclose further details about the cause of his death.
His warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened overwhelming military retaliation if Iran attempted to assassinate him, further escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The latest developments also triggered security concerns across the Gulf. Bahrain reported explosions in its capital, Manama, Kuwait said it intercepted missiles and drones, while Qatar issued a security alert after reporting Iranian attacks.
The negotiations come at a sensitive moment for Tehran, where political developments and internal debates continue to shape the diplomatic landscape.
The three-day tribute begins on Saturday, July 4, after Khamenei's body was transferred to Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where it will lie in state as millions pay their respects. The mourning ceremonies are expected to conclude with his burial on Monday, July 6
According to the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD), oil shipments are expected to recover over time, but wider economic impacts could persist for considerably longer.
Following their 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle on Saturday, Iran confirmed on Sunday that they had been eliminated from the tournament despite remaining unbeaten in Group G.
The disappointment deepened moments later when midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi struck the crossbar with a late header, leaving Iran frustrated at the final whistle.