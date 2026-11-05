US targets Nigeria, Russia, and Belarus in Iran missile sanctions drive

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on two individuals based in Belarus and Russia, as well as a Nigerian entity, over their alleged role in helping Iran acquire shoulder-fired air-defence missiles in a move aimed at disrupting Tehran's military supply networks.

The sanctions were announced by the US Department of State on Wednesday, November 4, as part of Operation Economic Outcast, a broader American initiative seeking to block Iran from accessing conventional weapons through international procurement networks.

In a statement released through the Office of the Spokesperson, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the targeted individuals and organisation had been linked to Iran's attempts to obtain man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS).

"Today, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on two individuals and one entity based in Belarus, Russia, and Nigeria, respectively, for their involvement in the Iranian regime's efforts to procure man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS)," the statement said.

The latest measures form part of Washington's ongoing efforts to weaken the networks suspected of supplying Iran with military equipment and making it harder for the country to expand its weapons capabilities.

According to the State Department, the action is the fourth round of sanctions targeting Iran's MANPADS procurement activities in 2026, following earlier designations announced on May 8, June 10 and July 15.

Washington said the repeated measures were intended to disrupt the financial and logistical channels that Iran relies on to obtain the weapons.

"Consistent with Operation Economic Outcast, this is the latest in a series of U.S. actions against Iran's military procurement networks involving MANPADS. It follows designations on May 8, June 10, and July 15, 2026," the statement highlighted.

The American government also connected the latest sanctions to United Nations restrictions on Iran's arms-related activities, which it said were restored in September 2025.

The State Department maintained that targeting individuals and organisations involved in the procurement networks would help enforce the international restrictions and prevent weapons from reaching Iran.

It further argued that stopping the transfer of such military equipment was necessary to protect American troops and address security concerns in the region.

Man-portable air-defence systems are shoulder-fired missiles designed to bring down aircraft, including helicopters and low-flying planes. Unlike larger air-defence weapons, the systems can be carried and operated by individual soldiers, making them easier to move and deploy during military operations.

The United States considers Iran's attempts to obtain the weapons a national security threat, citing the possible danger they could pose to American forces and its wider security interests in the region.

"Iran's procurement efforts threaten U.S. national security, and the United States will take all necessary action to hold the Iranian regime accountable," the statement said.

Pigott added that Washington would continue working with other countries to enforce the restored United Nations restrictions and prevent the movement of weapons into Iran.

"The United States will continue to work with partners to implement the restored UN measures and to stop the flow of weapons that threaten U.S. forces and regional security. Anyone who helps the regime build its arsenal should expect to be held accountable," Pigott said.

The Department of State said the sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13949, which allows the US government to take action against individuals and organisations involved in certain conventional arms activities connected to Iran.

The order provides the legal basis for penalising people and entities considered to be helping Tehran acquire conventional military weapons.

The department also referred the public to a separate fact sheet containing details of the individuals and Nigerian entity affected by the latest sanctions, together with further information about the designations.