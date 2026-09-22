Kenya eyes local mineral processing as Ruto meets Rubio in New York

President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed Kenya’s potential to become a key player in the critical minerals sector, with opportunities for US firms to invest in local value addition.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the two leaders also discussed trade, regional security, health cooperation, artificial intelligence and nuclear energy.

According to a statement from Rubio’s spokesman Tommy Pigott on Tuesday, the secretary said Kenya’s critical minerals opportunities could position the country as “a key player in the sector” while creating opportunities for US companies to provide value addition.

The talks come as Kenya seeks to shift from exporting raw minerals towards processing them locally, a policy President Ruto has repeatedly said is intended to retain more value from the country’s natural resources.

Ruto said Kenya and the US were “broadening our cooperation in emerging areas”, including artificial intelligence, critical minerals and nuclear energy.

“We exchanged views on the responsible governance of rapidly advancing AI technologies and explored opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals and nuclear energy,” he said.

The President also welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), saying it would strengthen trade between Africa and the US and expand economic opportunities.

The two sides also discussed Kenya’s role in regional peace and security, including the security mission in Somalia, the situation in Haiti and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Rubio said Kenya remained a “vital United States partner for shared priorities in the region”, citing the country’s status as a major non-NATO ally and its growing trade relationship with Washington.

He also expressed appreciation for Kenya’s partnership with the US government in implementing what Washington describes as a new approach to health cooperation through the America First Global Health Strategy.

The minerals discussions come days after Ruto announced that Kenya would stop exporting raw minerals and instead require greater local processing.

“Going into the future, our position as the government. Whether we are talking about Magadi Soda or oil or all our minerals we have taken the decision that we will no longer export raw materials. We are going to process all minerals available in Kenya,” Ruto said in South Horr, Samburu County, on September 6, 2026.

The President added that the policy is intended to create jobs and increase the value generated from Kenya’s natural resources.

The US has previously said it would support Kenya in developing its critical minerals processing industry, including opportunities around the Mrima Hill deposit on the Kenyan coast.

Ruto arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of a busy programme that includes discussions on investment, trade, technology and Africa’s role in the global economy.

He is also expected to push Kenya’s interests in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and artificial intelligence.

On Monday, the President met Kenyans living in the United States and defended his administration’s economic record.

Ruto’s New York programme also includes business engagements aimed at attracting investment into Kenya.

He is expected to co-chair business roundtables involving the Africa Finance Corporation and Global Africa Business Initiative alongside businessman Aliko Dangote.

The discussions are expected to touch on major investments, including the planned Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which the government says could create more than 60,000 jobs.

Ruto has also backed efforts to deepen the contribution of Kenyans living abroad beyond remittances.

“Our diaspora is a vital part of Kenya’s growth story, not only through remittances, but through investment, expertise, innovation and global networks,” he said.

The President’s UNGA engagements come as Kenya seeks a stronger voice in global economic and technology discussions, including the growing artificial intelligence economy.

The UN says nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend this year’s high-level week.