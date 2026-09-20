Ruto leaves for UN Assembly to seek investment and AI partnerships

President William Ruto has departed for New York, United States, for the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to push for increased investment in Africa and position Kenya as a key player in the global digital and Artificial Intelligence economy.

In a statement on Saturday by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Ruto will be seeking partnerships across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology to create jobs, expand productive capacity and open new markets.

“He will co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote. A key focus of the meeting will be the planned KSh2.2 trillion ($17 billion) East Africa Refinery in Lamu, a 700,000-barrel-a-day project expected to create more than 60,000 jobs and strengthen regional energy security,” reads the statement.

The project is set to break ground on September 30, 2026.

On Artificial Intelligence, President Ruto and President Alexander Stubb of Finland will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, enabling countries to combine computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities.

During the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Kenya will advance the Africa Development Bank-backed AI 10 Billion Initiative, which aims to mobilise up to $10 billion by 2035 for investment across Africa and to position the continent as a builder and producer across the AI value chain.

According to State House, the President will also sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and launch an Africa Resilience Compact using AI, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to strengthen preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

The Head of State will also champion Kenya’s technological potential to the international community.

“At the Next 3 Billion convening, President Ruto will position Kenya as a regional technology, trade and finance hub. Kenya moved KSh41.68 trillion through M-Pesa in a single year while platforms such as Ziidi Trader are extending digital access from payments to investment and ownership,” the statement continues.

On matters of sports, Kenya will advance National Basketball Association (NBA) partnerships to expand sporting infrastructure and opportunities for Kenyan youth.

In his UN General Assembly address, the President will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach.

With Africa holding more than $4 trillion in domestic savings and assets, Kenya will call for reforms and international guarantees to unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise.

It will highlight its National Infrastructure Fund, designed to mobilise up to $40 billion without adding to public debt, and advance Africa’s call for greater representation in global institutions.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Ruto will engage Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions and global corporations to expand trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation.

He will also engage the Kenyan diaspora in the United States as the Government advances a Diaspora Investment Platform to channel diaspora capital into productive investment at home.