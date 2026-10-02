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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Lamu

Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030
News

Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030

Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.

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President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery
Business

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery

The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub

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Wiper’s Njiru challenges Government to address Lamu land concerns
Exclusives

Wiper’s Njiru challenges Government to address Lamu land concerns

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Njiru said residents affected by the refinery and the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor projects must be involved in decisions concerning their land and livelihoods, arguing that communities hosting major investments should also have a share in the benefits.

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Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man
Infographics

Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man

President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.

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Why I'm leaving UDA - Gatundu South MP
Politics

Why I'm leaving UDA - Gatundu South MP

Kagombe said his departure from UDA should not be interpreted as a personal dispute with President William Ruto. He maintained that his decision was based on the position taken by his constituents, saying their concerns gave him reason to reconsider his political association.

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