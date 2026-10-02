Ruto: Kenya has no issue with Uganda, Tanzania refinery plans
Speaking during an interview with the media at State House, Mombasa, the President said he had discussed Uganda's refinery plans with President Yoweri Museveni.
Speaking during an interview with the media at State House, Mombasa, the President said he had discussed Uganda's refinery plans with President Yoweri Museveni.
The President pointed out that the decision to locate the project in Lamu was therefore reached after technical assessments of the site and its potential to support industries beyond crude oil processing.
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
The President said the project reflected a shift from traditional infrastructure financing, where the government relies heavily on taxes and public borrowing, towards a model that brings private capital into commercially viable projects
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.
The refinery is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity and produce one million tonnes of polypropylene, with the wider project covering areas such as energy, petrochemicals, logistics, engineering, manufacturing and marine services.
The planned refinery will have a capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of Africa’s largest planned refineries and the biggest planned facility in East Africa.
The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub
Nyoro said the government should provide information on the ownership of Dangote East Africa Refinery, the amount of land allocated to the project and any financial commitments made by the state
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Njiru said residents affected by the refinery and the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor projects must be involved in decisions concerning their land and livelihoods, arguing that communities hosting major investments should also have a share in the benefits.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Oburu described the investment as “a powerful catalyst towards National industrialization” and said it could “permanently rewrite the economic destiny of Lamu County and the entire coastal region”.
The Nigerian billionaire said the refinery idea took shape during a meeting with President William Ruto in Nairobi. The two were initially discussing fertiliser supplies before the conversation turned to the possibility of investing in a refinery.
The Treasury CS said reports that Kenya could be offered a stake in the refinery under a proposed regional participation arrangement should not be interpreted as evidence that Ruto personally has an interest in the investment.
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu tomorrow, September 30, 2026 with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
Justice Jane Onyango sitting at the Malindi Environment and Land Court, said the applicants had sought to stop the groundbreaking and development of the project, but the court did not grant the request.
The 133 residents want the court to halt construction, excavation and other activities on land they claim forms part of LR No. 13061 until their alleged community and customary interests are identified and determined.
According to Dangote, the electricity project will be a major part of the Kenyan investment, with the plant expected to generate about 1,000MW from petroleum coke, also known as petcoke.
The refinery, a joint project between the Kenyan Government and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is expected to process crude oil from Lokichar in Turkana County and supply refined petroleum products to markets across East and Central Africa.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
The President also called for stronger cooperation among countries, saying Africa should not be forced to choose between the East and the West as it pursues its development interests.
Speaking at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government was finalising arrangements for protocol, security and logistics ahead of the event, which would also involve the local community.
Ruto made the remarks on Monday after meeting Dangote Industries President and CEO Aliko Dangote in New York on Monday.
In his UN General Assembly address, the President will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach.
President William Ruto announced the policy while speaking in Samburu during the Thanksgiving ceremony for Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon, saying Kenya would establish refineries for gold, lithium, coltan, rare earths and other minerals.
Kagwe said Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta could raise output of cassava, cotton, milk, meat, cashew nuts and other agricultural products by three or four times.
Kagombe said his departure from UDA should not be interpreted as a personal dispute with President William Ruto. He maintained that his decision was based on the position taken by his constituents, saying their concerns gave him reason to reconsider his political association.
DP Kindiki said Kenya was working closely with East African Community (EAC) partner states to agree on the most suitable location for the refinery while undertaking the legal, regulatory and administrative preparations necessary for its implementation.
The President said the planned refinery will serve Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, adding that the project is expected to open up thousands of employment opportunities for Kenyan youth.