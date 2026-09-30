Oburu links Sh2.2t Lamu refinery to Raila’s industrialisation dream

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has described the planned Sh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery in Lamu as a major industrial investment that could reshape the Coast economy, create thousands of jobs and strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional energy hub.

Speaking ahead of the refinery’s groundbreaking on Wednesday, Oburu said the 700,000-barrel-per-day facility could have a far-reaching impact on Lamu and the wider coastal region through employment, power generation and the growth of industries linked to the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor.

He described the investment as “a powerful catalyst towards National industrialization”, saying it could “permanently rewrite the economic destiny of Lamu County and the entire coastal region”.

Oburu said the project also held special significance for the Orange Democratic Movement because Dangote Group chairman Aliko Dangote had maintained a long-standing friendship with the party’s late leader, Raila Odinga.

“This massive 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery is the direct manifestation of a shared progressive dream,” Oburu said, linking the project to “countless strategic discussions held over many years” between Raila and Dangote on Africa’s industrial development.

The ODM leader also credited President William Ruto’s administration with providing the support needed to advance the investment.

The refinery is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity, with 500MW available for sale to Kenya’s national grid. It is also projected to create more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to project and government estimates.

Oburu said the investment could help drive the development of petrochemicals, manufacturing, packaging and fertiliser industries while expanding shipping, logistics and marine activities around Lamu Port.

He, however, called for residents living around the project area to have a direct stake in the benefits expected from the investment.

“The host communities must be fully integrated, justly compensated, and protected,” he said.

President Ruto and Dangote are expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, September 30. Preparations have intensified, with 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery already delivered to Lamu Port for the project.

The refinery is planned to supply petroleum products to Kenya and other regional markets, potentially reducing East Africa’s reliance on imported refined fuel.

The project, however, faces a legal challenge over disputed land. A court has ordered preservation of the status quo in the affected area, although Dangote has maintained that the ruling will not stop the groundbreaking ceremony.