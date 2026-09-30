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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

employment

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning
News

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning

Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises

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Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions
News

Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions

The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.

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Prof Fred Ogola: Kenya should prioritise skills and human capital before infrastructure
Exclusives

Prof Fred Ogola: Kenya should prioritise skills and human capital before infrastructure

He argued that Kenya should have prioritised strengthening the education system and developing skills before investing heavily in major infrastructure and housing projects. Prof Ogola said education was supposed to be addressed first under Vision 2030, warning that introducing the Competency-Based Curriculum without first fixing existing gaps while directing resources towards infrastructure amounted to misplaced priorities

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KNEC opens digital access to KCSE certificates for all candidates
Education and Career

KNEC opens digital access to KCSE certificates for all candidates

Under the new system, candidates are required to register on the e-certificate portal using their full names and email addresses. First-time users must activate their accounts by entering a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered email before accessing the platform.

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KNBS: Agriculture retains top spot as Kenya’s economic mainstay
Business

KNBS: Agriculture retains top spot as Kenya’s economic mainstay

The latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows agriculture, forestry and fishing activities grew by 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. The performance matched the country's overall economic growth, reinforcing the sector's place as one of the biggest contributors to national development.

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From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda
Exclusives

From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda

Turning to his economic agenda, Kebaso described Borabu as one of the most agriculturally productive constituencies in the Kisii region, citing its fertile soils, favourable climate and relatively large land holdings. However, he argued that poor leadership and lack of value addition had denied farmers better returns

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