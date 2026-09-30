Ruto assures Lamu on land, jobs and fishing as Dangote refinery starts
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
The planned refinery will have a capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of Africa’s largest planned refineries and the biggest planned facility in East Africa.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Oburu described the investment as “a powerful catalyst towards National industrialization” and said it could “permanently rewrite the economic destiny of Lamu County and the entire coastal region”.
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
The Prime CS maintained that the growing movement of Kenyan workers to international labour markets was creating new economic opportunities but also increasing the government's responsibility to protect migrants from exploitation, trafficking and unsafe working conditions
During his tenure at the branch level, Mboya played a role in expanding the union’s membership, organisational structures and influence, according to the statement.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the programme is ready for launch in the coming weeks, with the first cohort targeting businesses seeking capital investment of Sh5 million and below.
The President further announced plans to reduce the amount of land occupied by mining operations, saying a large portion of the 240,000 acres would be returned to local residents for other uses.
Muriithi said counties should move beyond administering public funds and deliberately use their constitutional responsibilities to build productive local economies, expand businesses and improve household incomes
The figures highlight one of Kenya's longstanding economic challenges: creating sufficient employment opportunities for a rapidly expanding working-age population while reducing dependence on informal work
The commission said the power to recruit and employ registered teachers is directly assigned to it under the Constitution, leaving no room for the President or legislators to issue appointment letters on its behalf.
Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises
The Market Perceptions Survey found that businesses remained broadly optimistic about the country’s economic prospects over the next 12 months, with lower lending rates, recovering tourism and construction, stronger private-sector credit and macroeconomic stability expected to support growth
The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.
Shollei, who is also Uasin Gishu Woman Representative gave the example of her planned trip to The Gambia, saying she would have to travel through Europe because there are few direct connections linking African countries.
Speaking during the launch of the National Beyond 2030 Conversation on Wednesday, Kindiki said Kenya must build on the foundation already laid instead of abandoning programmes whenever there is a change of government.
He argued that Kenya should have prioritised strengthening the education system and developing skills before investing heavily in major infrastructure and housing projects. Prof Ogola said education was supposed to be addressed first under Vision 2030, warning that introducing the Competency-Based Curriculum without first fixing existing gaps while directing resources towards infrastructure amounted to misplaced priorities
Owino cited his own farming activities as an example, saying he has struggled to find reliable workers despite operating productive agricultural enterprises
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Association of Consulting Engineers of Kenya President Gabriel Jabongo said the trend has significantly reduced opportunities for local engineers to participate in the design and implementation of large-scale projects.
The company said it has invested about Sh1.5 billion in establishing and expanding its operations. Its factory has an installed crushing capacity of 2,500 tonnes of cane per day but is currently processing an average of 2,000 tonnes daily, equivalent to about 80 per cent of its capacity.
Speaking on Thursday at State House during a meeting with Nairobi County artisans, the Head of State said the government would help skilled workers without formal qualifications obtain certification and improve their access to employment opportunities through initiatives such as the Affordable Housing Programme
Under the new system, candidates are required to register on the e-certificate portal using their full names and email addresses. First-time users must activate their accounts by entering a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered email before accessing the platform.
The World Bank says the continued dominance of informal work remains a major challenge as Kenya seeks to create quality jobs, reduce unemployment and improve productivity for its growing population of young people.
The latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows agriculture, forestry and fishing activities grew by 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. The performance matched the country's overall economic growth, reinforcing the sector's place as one of the biggest contributors to national development.
The President said the planned refinery will serve Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, adding that the project is expected to open up thousands of employment opportunities for Kenyan youth.
The government says the roadmap will help strengthen Kenya's trade environment by promoting competitiveness, attracting investment and creating more employment opportunities.
Turning to his economic agenda, Kebaso described Borabu as one of the most agriculturally productive constituencies in the Kisii region, citing its fertile soils, favourable climate and relatively large land holdings. However, he argued that poor leadership and lack of value addition had denied farmers better returns
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Khafafa said profitability among African airlines has become increasingly difficult due to rising operating costs and global pressures, particularly escalating fuel prices linked to geopolitical instability.
The findings pointed to repeated breaches of the rule requiring that no more than one-third of staff in any public institution should come from the same ethnic community.
The President also directed the Public Service Commission to take a leading role in embedding constitutional values across all government offices, saying the standards outlined in the Constitution must guide everyday operations in public service.