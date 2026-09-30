Ruto assures Lamu on land, jobs and fishing as Dangote refinery starts

President William Ruto has sought to ease fears among Lamu residents over the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery, pledging that communities affected by the project will not lose their rights, livelihoods or voice as construction moves ahead.

Ruto said the government would deal with concerns surrounding land ownership, jobs, local businesses, fishing, water, the environment and Lamu’s cultural heritage as the massive project is developed.

He spoke on Wednesday, September 30, during the groundbreaking ceremony at Mokowe, Lamu County, at a time when some residents have been protesting over land associated with the refinery.

The residents have raised concerns over property they say has been occupied and farmed by their families for generations, creating tension around the development.

The project is also facing a legal challenge over the disputed property. On September 25, the Malindi Environment and Land Court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo on LR No. 13061 in the Hindi/Manda Magogoni area.

The order was issued in a case brought by Salim Tima Swale and 132 other residents, with an inter partes hearing scheduled for October 14.

While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.

The residents have opposed the use of the land, describing it as ancestral property, and have raised issues over their occupation, cultivation and development of the affected areas.

L-R: Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali; Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni; President William Ruto; Industrialist and businessman Aliko Dangote; Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo; President of Benin, Romuald Wadagni and President of Togo, Jean-Luc Savi de Tové during the launch of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery at Mokowe, Lamu County on September 30, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

L-R: Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali; Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni; President William Ruto; Industrialist and businessman Aliko Dangote; Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo; President of Benin, Romuald Wadagni and President of Togo, Jean-Luc Savi de Tové during the launch of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery at Mokowe, Lamu County on September 30, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

Against this backdrop, Ruto told Lamu residents that they were justified in seeking clear answers about what the refinery would mean for their communities.

“Which brings me to the people of Lamu. Wananchi wa Lamu, you are entitled to ask what this means for you. Who will get the jobs? Will local businesses win contracts? What will happen to our land? Will our fishermen keep their livelihoods? How will our water, our coastline, our mangroves, and our heritage be protected?” he said.

Ruto said the concerns should form part of the development process rather than be treated as a hindrance to the refinery.

“These questions are not obstacles to development. They are questions responsible development must answer. So let me give you my assurance. Your interests will be taken care of. Your rights will be protected. Your voice will be heard, from today until the day this refinery runs, and beyond.”

He said the government would follow the law in dealing with land matters and ensure that the environmental and social effects of the project are properly examined.

“Land matters will be handled lawfully and fairly. Environmental and social impacts will be assessed rigorously. And the safeguards we agree on will be enforced during construction and during operation.”

The refinery is expected to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily and is being developed as a major industrial and energy project for Kenya and the wider East African region.

Ruto said the investment could create up to 60,000 direct and indirect jobs, urging the government and developers to put in place clear systems for recruitment and training.

“I expect clear recruitment and training plans. Our technical and vocational institutions and universities must prepare the welders, technicians, engineers, and managers this project will need. Young people from Lamu, neighbouring counties and Kenya must get a fair chance to learn skills and compete fairly for jobs.”

The President also called for local enterprises to secure a share of the business generated by the refinery, saying communities should be prepared to meet the standards and needs of the project.

“I also expect clear opportunities for local businesses. A project of this size needs transport, food, accommodation, maintenance, construction materials, logistics and professional services. The people beginning with those of Lamu must know what is needed, what standards apply and prepare to take part,” he stated.

He said a channel would be maintained to allow residents, businesses and community groups to present their concerns and receive responses throughout the development and operation of the refinery.

Ruto also announced that the government would move forward with plans for a proposed new mainland town and assess how the Affordable Housing Programme could cater for workers and families expected to come to the area.

He said the refinery should bring new jobs, businesses, infrastructure and services to Lamu while ensuring that communities affected by the project remain protected.

The President said maintaining public trust would be part of the process as the refinery moves from groundbreaking to construction and eventually operations.