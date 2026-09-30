How security gains paved way for Sh2.2 trillion Dangote refinery in Lamu

Lamu is set for a major investment shift following the groundbreaking of the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery, with the project coming after years of security challenges that disrupted lives and economic activity in parts of the coastal county.

Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has given the project a 40-month completion timeline, with the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery expected to help East Africa cut its dependence on imported petroleum products.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Mokowe, Lamu County, on September 30, 2026, Dangote said the refinery would support power generation, manufacturing and other businesses while creating thousands of opportunities across its supply chain.

President William Ruto also confirmed that the Kenyan government will take a stake in the refinery, settling uncertainty over whether the State would have direct ownership in the project.

“And just for the record, as our brother Aliko Dangote has said, the government of Kenya is going to have a stake in the refinery, and we are going to deploy our assets,” Ruto said.

The investment comes as Lamu continues to emerge from years of insecurity linked to attacks by Al-Shabaab militants, which affected communities, businesses and access to essential services, especially in areas bordering Boni Forest.

The security response has included the deployment of the Special Operations Group (SOG), a specialised multi-agency formation drawn mainly from the Border Police Unit of the Administration Police Service.

The National Intelligence Service, under Director General Noordin Haji, funds and supports the unit, allowing it to work closely with other security agencies through intelligence-led operations.

SOG officers undergo specialised training, with only a small proportion of selected candidates completing the programme. The unit has been involved in operations against terrorism and other security threats in Boni Forest and surrounding areas.

In August 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen challenged newly graduated SOG officers to intensify efforts against terrorism, organised crime and other emerging threats.

Murkomen said Kenya's security situation was becoming more complex and called for specialised officers who could respond quickly to threats that could affect national stability and economic growth.

“This operational environment calls for proactive counter-strategies and advanced operational readiness such as that of the Special Operations Group,” Murkomen said.

The SOG has also worked alongside other security agencies, including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), in operations to secure Boni Forest and neighbouring areas.

The sustained security operations form part of the wider backdrop against which the refinery investment is now taking shape in Lamu.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the refinery represented more than an industrial investment, describing it as a legacy project built around African unity, local solutions and shared prosperity.

Mudavadi linked the project to improved regional connectivity and trade, while stressing the role of peace in supporting economic activity.

“It is now clear that this monumental project is not only strengthening regional connectivity, but its realization also reminds us that peace is the foundation of economic development. In turn, connectivity, trade, and shared prosperity will help secure lasting peace and stability across our region,” Mudavadi said.

With construction expected to take 40 months, the refinery now places Lamu at the centre of a major petroleum investment that is expected to support industries, businesses and jobs beyond the refinery itself.