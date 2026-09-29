How a Kano trading family shaped Aliko Dangote’s rise

Aliko Dangote’s planned entry into Kenya’s energy sector is the latest chapter in a business journey that began with a family rooted in trade and grew into one of Africa’s biggest industrial empires.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu tomorrow, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.

The proposed refinery will have a capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, making it the largest of its kind in East Africa if completed. It is expected to produce refined petroleum products for Kenya and other markets in the region.

The project’s location at Lamu Port is also expected to give Kenya a stronger position as an energy and trade gateway to neighbouring countries.

For Dangote, the investment represents another expansion of a business empire that started with commodity trading and later moved into large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure.

Profile

Long before his name became linked to factories, cement plants and refineries, Dangote was a young businessman growing up in Kano, Nigeria.

Born on April 10, 1957, Dangote came from a wealthy Hausa Muslim family with deep links to commerce.

His mother, Mariya Sanusi Dantata, belonged to the influential Dantata trading family, while his father, Mohamed Dangote, was a businessman and associate of the Dantatas.

The family connection to business went even further. Through his mother, Dangote is the great-grandson of Alhassan Abdullahi Dantata, one of the most prominent merchants in West Africa during the British colonial era.

Dantata made his fortune through the trade of commodities such as kola nuts and groundnuts and was considered one of the wealthiest men in West Africa when he died in the 1950s.

That commercial background became part of the environment in which Dangote was raised.

His name also carries a notable meaning. According to biographical accounts, Aliko means "the victorious one who defends humanity". Whether the name influenced his later life or acquired greater meaning because of his achievements cannot be established.

What followed, however, was a remarkable business journey that eventually saw Dangote build an empire covering factories, farms, refineries and other enterprises across Africa.

Dangote was raised as a Muslim and received early religious education at a madrasa before proceeding with his formal studies.

He later attended Government College and completed his secondary education in the 1970s.

He then travelled to Egypt, where he studied Business Studies and Administration at Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

After completing his studies, Dangote returned to Nigeria and entered the trading business with financial backing from his family.

Accounts of his early career say he secured a loan from his uncle and began dealing in commodities, including rice, sugar and cement.

His interest in business, however, had started much earlier.

Dangote has recalled that as a child he bought sweets and handed them to other people to sell for him.

The experience gave him an early understanding of how goods moved from sellers to buyers and how profits could be made by identifying demand and finding ways to reach customers.

In 1978, he formally started his career in commodity trading.

Three years later, the business had developed into the Dangote Group.

At first, the company was largely involved in importing and trading commodities, including cement, rice, sugar, flour and salt.

But Dangote would gradually move away from simply buying and selling goods.

Turning trade into manufacturing

The transformation gathered pace in the 1990s as Dangote Group began investing more heavily in manufacturing.

Cement became one of the key areas of expansion, helping the company develop from a trading business into a large industrial group.

The shift also took Dangote beyond the business model associated with his great-grandfather.

While Alhassan Dantata had built his reputation through commodity trade across West Africa and overseas, Dangote used a similar commercial foundation to develop businesses involved in producing goods on a large scale.

After the death of his father, Dangote reportedly donated his inheritance to charity, while his maternal grandfather played an important role in his upbringing.

His greatest inheritance from the family, however, was arguably the exposure to business and commerce that surrounded him from an early age.

That experience would later help shape the way he approached expansion, investment and manufacturing.

Dangote Group has since developed interests in a wide range of sectors.

The group has operations and investments in cement, sugar, salt, flour, fertiliser, petrochemicals, energy and infrastructure.

Its activities extend across several African countries, while its cement business has become one of the continent’s leading producers.

Forbes estimated Dangote’s net worth at about $31.4 billion as of September 2026, making him widely regarded as Africa’s richest person.

He serves as founder, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group.

The planned Lamu refinery now adds another major project to his expanding portfolio.

With an expected capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, the facility is projected to supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and markets beyond its borders, potentially serving more than five African countries.

The project also places Dangote’s long business journey in a new setting: Kenya’s growing energy and industrial landscape.

From a childhood shaped by Kano’s trading culture to a business empire stretching across Africa, Dangote’s story has been built around taking the principles of commerce he inherited and applying them on a much larger industrial scale.