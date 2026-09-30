Dangote Lamu refinery to expand regional fuel options, Abiy says
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
The refinery is expected to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity and produce one million tonnes of polypropylene, with the wider project covering areas such as energy, petrochemicals, logistics, engineering, manufacturing and marine services.
The planned refinery will have a capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of Africa’s largest planned refineries and the biggest planned facility in East Africa.
The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub
Nyoro said the government should provide information on the ownership of Dangote East Africa Refinery, the amount of land allocated to the project and any financial commitments made by the state
ong the products expected from the facility is polypropylene, which he said could help meet the needs of Kenya’s plastics manufacturers.
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu tomorrow, September 30, 2026 with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
Justice Jane Onyango sitting at the Malindi Environment and Land Court, said the applicants had sought to stop the groundbreaking and development of the project, but the court did not grant the request.
The 133 residents want the court to halt construction, excavation and other activities on land they claim forms part of LR No. 13061 until their alleged community and customary interests are identified and determined.
The 120-kilometre pipeline will connect Djibouti’s Damerjog port to a fuel distribution facility in Dewele, Ethiopia, and will include storage capacity of about 400 million litres.
The refinery, a joint project between the Kenyan Government and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is expected to process crude oil from Lokichar in Turkana County and supply refined petroleum products to markets across East and Central Africa.
The proposed refinery is expected to have the capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil a day, which would make it the largest refinery in East Africa once completed.
Speaking at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government was finalising arrangements for protocol, security and logistics ahead of the event, which would also involve the local community.
The conflict began on February 28, 2026, and has since expanded beyond direct US-Iran hostilities, with Iran-linked Houthi forces in Yemen and other armed groups becoming involved in attacks affecting regional energy infrastructure and shipping routes. The conflict has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel amid concerns over supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and alternative export routes
Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced its 18-month 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme at the refinery and petrochemicals sites. Applicants must meet specified qualification requirements and be under 28 by May 2026.
In a public notice issued by the Clerk of the National Assembly, S. Njoroge on Monday, the House said the Bill is currently under consideration following its First Reading on March 12, 2026.
The Energy CS defended the South Lokichar oil development plan before MPs, backing higher cost recovery limits while legislators pressed for debt transparency, cost controls and environmental safeguards.
Trump says the move follows Venezuela’s release of large numbers of political prisoners and joint efforts to rebuild the country’s oil and gas infrastructure, while U.S. ships remain deployed for security.