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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

oil and gas

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery
Business

President Ruto, Dangote break ground on Sh2.2 trillion Lamu refinery

The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub

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33E CEO: Hormuz Crisis threatens global oil supplies as Kenya braces for higher fuel costs
Exclusives

33E CEO: Hormuz Crisis threatens global oil supplies as Kenya braces for higher fuel costs

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, and has since expanded beyond direct US-Iran hostilities, with Iran-linked Houthi forces in Yemen and other armed groups becoming involved in attacks affecting regional energy infrastructure and shipping routes. The conflict has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel amid concerns over supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and alternative export routes

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