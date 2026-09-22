Lamu Oil Refinery: Kindiki announces September 30 launch, 50,000 jobs expected

The government has completed preparations for the launch of the East Africa Oil Refinery Project in Lamu, with President William Ruto expected to host several regional Heads of State and Government for the September 30 event.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said arrangements for protocol, security and logistics were being finalised ahead of the launch, which is expected to bring together regional leaders as well as members of the local community.

Speaking at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the refinery was an important project not only for Kenya but also for the wider East African region.

“This is a very, very important project for our country and for the region,” he said.

The refinery is expected to offer petrochemical refining services and support industrial activities in Lamu and other parts of the region.

Kindiki said the project would also help ease pressure on Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves by reducing the amount of money spent on importing petroleum products.

“This project will reduce pressure on our foreign exchange because we spend a lot of money importing oil,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government expects the project to open up employment opportunities, with an estimated 50,000 jobs expected to be created in the region.

“We are very optimistic that this project will help us create 50,000 jobs in the region,” he said.

He said the refinery would also complement Kenya’s oil production industry, which the government expects to begin operating towards the end of the year.

“This is an ecosystem that is going to change Lamu, the Coast, Kenya and the wider region,” Kindiki said.

The project is backed by Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote and is planned to have a refining capacity of 700,000 barrels of oil per day.

Recent reports have placed the cost of the investment at about Sh2.2 trillion, with construction expected to take roughly three years.

Once operational, the refinery is expected to supply petroleum products to Kenya and neighbouring countries, helping reduce the region’s reliance on imported fuel.

The project forms part of the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor and is being positioned as a regional centre for petroleum processing.

Despite the expected economic benefits, the refinery has faced concerns linked to crude-oil supply, financing and its possible environmental impact. Questions have also been raised over its proximity to the Lamu Old Town heritage site.