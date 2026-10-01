Raila family warns against people soliciting funds in his name

Kenyans have been cautioned against giving money to individuals claiming to raise funds for events marking the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death, with his family saying it has not authorised any such appeal.

The warning comes as Raila’s family and the National Anniversary Steering Committee prepare for a series of events throughout October to remember the former Prime Minister, who died in India in October 2025.

Anniversary Steering Committee chairperson Adams Oloo said on Thursday, October 1, that reports had reached the family and organisers of people moving around seeking financial support while claiming to be raising funds for the anniversary.

Oloo clarified that the family and the committee were not conducting any fundraising and urged members of the public to avoid giving money to anyone using their names.

At the same time, the committee said Kenyans remained free to organise their own events in memory of Raila, provided they did not collect money on behalf of the family or the National Anniversary Steering Committee.

"Everyone is warmly welcomed to celebrate Raila in the best way they can, provided that no funds are raised in the name of the family or the national steering committee, because we already got information that it is happening," Oloo stated.

The family said the caution was meant to ensure that the period set aside to remember Raila was not turned into an opportunity for personal financial gain.

"We make this request out of an abundance of caution so that no one may misuse this well-intended season of remembrance for personal gain," the committee added.

The warning comes as the family officially begins a month of activities planned to mark one year since Raila’s death.

"The family officially opens the month of celebrations marking the first anniversary of Raila's demise. We call on everyone to remember him with love and the ideals he lived with, including democracy, justice and commitment to one Kenya," the family said.

The celebrations are expected to continue throughout October, with events being organised by the family, the anniversary committee and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

ODM will kick off its programme on Friday, October 2, with a nationwide candlelighting ceremony and a major event at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

The family will hold its official candlelighting ceremony on Wednesday, October 14, at Raila’s resting place in Kang'o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo.

Raila’s supporters and members of the public from Kenya and other parts of the world have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in India. He was 80 years old.

His death was followed by nationwide mourning, with political leaders, government officials and members of the public paying tribute to the former Prime Minister and opposition leader.

The October anniversary programme is expected to provide an opportunity for Raila’s family, supporters and members of the public to commemorate his life and reflect on his political career and the ideals associated with his public life.