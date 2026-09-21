Ruto: Kenya ready for Lamu refinery groundbreaking

President William Ruto says Kenya is ready to begin construction of a major oil refinery in Lamu, describing the project as a significant step towards strengthening East Africa’s energy and industrial capacity.

Ruto made the remarks on Monday after meeting Dangote Industries President and CEO Aliko Dangote and Africa Finance Corporation CEO Samaila Zubairu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The talks focused on financing arrangements and final preparations for the Sh2.2 trillion East Africa refinery, with Dangote having set September 30, 2026, as the date for the groundbreaking. “We are ready to break ground on the East Africa refinery in Lamu,” Ruto said, adding that the project would “enhance the region’s energy security, deepen local value addition, create jobs and advance our industrialisation agenda.” Dangote announced the September 30 date on September 3, 2026, while speaking to investors and analysts in Gaborone, Botswana, according to Reuters. The planned refinery is expected to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest refinery in East Africa if completed as planned. Construction is projected to take up to three years, with the facility expected to produce refined petroleum products for Kenya and other countries in the region. Lamu was selected after Dangote Industries considered several locations in East Africa, including Tanzania. Preliminary activities such as site selection, soil testing, engineering and design had already started by July. The refinery will form part of a broader industrial development that is expected to include energy, manufacturing, storage and logistics facilities. Government projections indicate that the wider project could create about 60,000 jobs, while Kenya has been offered a 10 percent stake valued at approximately Sh64.74 billion ($500 million) Dangote has offered East African countries a combined 30 percent stake in the refinery and related developments, with Rwanda and Ethiopia also expressing interest. The Kenyan government is also planning to support infrastructure, including a 1,000-megawatt power plant and a special economic zone aimed at attracting manufacturing and other industries. “We are focused on turning this landmark project into reality and delivering tangible benefits for the people of the region,” Ruto said.