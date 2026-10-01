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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

East Africa

Museveni backs regional stake in Lamu refinery
Business

Museveni backs regional stake in Lamu refinery

Speaking at the refinery launch in Mokowe, Lamu County, on Wednesday, Ugandan President said the project should be viewed beyond its location in Kenya and as part of a wider effort to strengthen economic links between neighbouring countries.

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Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030
News

Dangote unveils Sh6.5 trillion in Africa projects by 2030

Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.

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Kenya approves fuel transit deal to Rwanda via Mombasa Port
Business

Kenya approves fuel transit deal to Rwanda via Mombasa Port

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi announced the Cabinet decision after holding bilateral talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 27, 2026, with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe.

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Kenya heads into warmer, drier mid-year season as El Niño influence builds
News

Kenya heads into warmer, drier mid-year season as El Niño influence builds

The forecast indicates that while dry conditions will dominate, isolated pockets may still receive improved rainfall performance. “weakly enhanced chances for above-normal rainfall (probabilities of 40-50 per cent) are indicated over localised areas of northern Sudan, southern coastal Somalia and Kenya, as well as in a narrow strip from central Ethiopia to northern Somalia.”

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ICPAC warns of worsening drought in Eastern Africa
Global Affairs

ICPAC warns of worsening drought in Eastern Africa

Looking ahead, January to March 2026 forecasts predict that drier-than-usual conditions will persist in regions not currently in dry season, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. ICPAC warns that prolonged dryness could further affect food production, livestock, water supplies, and health outcomes.

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