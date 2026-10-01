How Wicknell Chivayo became a familiar face around East Africa's presidents
The 43-year-old businessman had become one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable wealthy figures, but his public profile extended well beyond his home country.
The 43-year-old businessman had become one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable wealthy figures, but his public profile extended well beyond his home country.
Speaking at the refinery launch in Mokowe, Lamu County, on Wednesday, Ugandan President said the project should be viewed beyond its location in Kenya and as part of a wider effort to strengthen economic links between neighbouring countries.
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote made the announcement on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu, saying the company was ready to expand its investments into other areas that can support Africa’s growth.
Ruto made the remarks on Monday after meeting Dangote Industries President and CEO Aliko Dangote in New York on Monday.
The association wants authorities to provide details of all intermediaries involved in the G-to-G arrangement, including the commissions they received, contracts entered into and the people or entities that benefited from the system.
Insurance services are guided by 25 insurance core principles, but regulators have been using different methods to determine whether companies meet the required standards in their respective markets.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Friday, Sankok said the size of a country’s debt should not be considered in isolation, arguing that a stronger economy could sustain a larger debt burden than a smaller economy
KMPDU said medical interns play an essential role in healthcare delivery across East Africa and should not be punished for raising legitimate labour concerns.
The organisers say the sector’s growth has increased interest in Shariah-compliant financial solutions, which combine ethical principles, financial stability and growing market demand
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi announced the Cabinet decision after holding bilateral talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 27, 2026, with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe.
The visit forms part of UDA's broader strategy to deepen regional political engagement by building stronger institutional partnerships with governing parties in neighbouring countries.
Gachagua claimed journalists covering corruption, alleged abuse of the rule of law, and misuse of public resources were operating under constant intimidation
According to Health CS Duale, the Ministry of Health activated the national Ebola Incident Management System on May 20 as part of efforts to strengthen readiness in the event of a possible outbreak.
Under the plan, existing terminals will be upgraded and expanded to accommodate up to 12 million passengers every year, while a new terminal with capacity for 10 million passengers annually will also be built.
The bank posted a net profit of Sh68.4 billion, an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. Total assets rose by 9 percent to Sh2.1 trillion, reflecting steady growth in the balance sheet during the period under review.
The forecast indicates that while dry conditions will dominate, isolated pockets may still receive improved rainfall performance. “weakly enhanced chances for above-normal rainfall (probabilities of 40-50 per cent) are indicated over localised areas of northern Sudan, southern coastal Somalia and Kenya, as well as in a narrow strip from central Ethiopia to northern Somalia.”
President William Ruto told Tanzania’s parliament that Kenya and Tanzania share cultural and linguistic unity. He highlighted Kiswahili, cross-border communities and the two countries’ long ties, urging leaders to strengthen bonds and cooperation.
The 2027 tournament also marks a significant return of Africa’s premier football competition to the East African region for the first time in over five decades, since Ethiopia hosted the event in 1976.
The disaster comes as East Africa experiences a surge of extreme weather, with floods also affecting parts of neighbouring Kenya. Meteorologists have linked the intensifying storms to climate change.
Based in Kenya, Demissie will lead DFC’s regional operations, overseeing investments designed to support private-sector growth while expanding economic cooperation between the United States and East African countries.
Looking ahead, January to March 2026 forecasts predict that drier-than-usual conditions will persist in regions not currently in dry season, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. ICPAC warns that prolonged dryness could further affect food production, livestock, water supplies, and health outcomes.
Kindiki encouraged wider adoption of alternative justice routes that help settle cases faster and at a lower cost. He said options such as Alternative Justice Systems, Court-Annexed Mediation and Small Claims Courts should be used more to meet the needs of modern society.
According to Museveni, the goal is to bring together the armies of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under one umbrella.
Mutemi said the region is at a pivotal moment of transition that signals both a change of guard and a transformation in how young people view power, leadership, and civic participation.
Kenya’s total installed capacity stood at 3,192 MW, ranking third in the region after the DRC (3,238.9 MW) and Tanzania (3,091.7 MW). Despite this, Kenya led in renewable energy, with geothermal power contributing 940 MW, the full geothermal output for the region.
The project is a collaboration between Kenyan investors and Ugandan resources, designed to strengthen cross-border trade and boost local manufacturing.