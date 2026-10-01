How Wicknell Chivayo became a familiar face around East Africa's presidents

The death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo in a helicopter crash has brought renewed attention to the extraordinary public life of a man whose business interests and personal relationships took him from Zimbabwe's energy sector into the inner circles of presidents across East Africa.

Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, after a helicopter carrying six people crashed in Marondera Rural, east of Harare. His wife, Lucy Muteke, was also among those killed, with Zimbabwean authorities confirming that there were no survivors. His family later confirmed the deaths as investigations into the crash continued.

The 43-year-old businessman had become one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable wealthy figures, but his public profile extended well beyond his home country.

In recent years, Chivayo was repeatedly photographed with Presidents William Ruto of Kenya, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

His meetings took place at State Houses, State Lodges and private presidential residences, with Chivayo often saying the discussions involved investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, technology and telecommunications.

Yet despite the access, he did not hold elected office or a formal government position in Kenya, Tanzania or Uganda.

His influence in the region was instead built around business, personal relationships and highly publicised encounters with political leaders.

Chivayo was born in Zimbabwe in 1982 and built his business profile through Intratrek Zimbabwe, an energy and infrastructure company.

His own biography says he lost his father while he was young and left school because of financial difficulties.

He later worked as a wages clerk before moving into business.

His career eventually led him into major energy and infrastructure projects, including the long-running Gwanda Solar Project, and helped establish him as a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's business world.

His wealth became a major part of his public image.

Chivayo frequently showed luxury vehicles, private aircraft, properties and expensive gifts on social media.

He also became known for giving large cash amounts and vehicles to musicians, religious figures, sports personalities and other public figures.

At the same time, he used his social media platforms to display photographs and videos of himself with senior political leaders in Zimbabwe and other African countries.

His relationship with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was one of his most visible political connections at home.

Kenya became one of the countries where his regional access was most clearly seen.

On January 27, 2025, Chivayo visited President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi.

He described the meeting as a courtesy visit centred on renewable energy.

On April 30, 2025, he was photographed at State House alongside Ruto and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

His appearances around the Kenyan presidency continued into 2026.

Chivayo visited Sagana State Lodge and Wajir State Lodge and was also seen at Ruto's private residence in Kilgoris.

In August 2026, he attended the traditional engagement ceremony involving Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, at the President's family property in Kilgoris.

After the ceremony, Ruto personally drove Chivayo towards a helipad.

Chivayo recorded the moment and shared it with his followers, highlighting how close his access to the Kenyan President had become.

“I am being driven by the President of Kenya,” Chivayo said in the video.

He then added: “Being driven by the President of the Republic. Ah no no. God is the greatest.”

The encounter was one of several informal moments that drew attention to his relationship with Ruto.

His final meetings with Ruto

Chivayo's relationship with Ruto remained visible shortly before his death.

On September 9, 2026, Ruto hosted him for a private dinner at State House in Nairobi.

According to reports, the meeting lasted nearly three hours and focused on Chivayo's proposed investment in Kenya, including a pledge of US$200 million towards infrastructure projects.

The September meeting came after several earlier encounters between the two men at State House and other locations.

Chivayo had also publicly expressed support for Ruto ahead of Kenya's 2027 General Election.

His access attracted attention because it went beyond formal government meetings and included private and family occasions.

Earlier in 2026, Chivayo had met Ruto at State House on June 15.

He had also appeared at Wajir State Lodge, where he said he was discussing a multimillion-dollar investment opportunity in Kenya.

Publicly, Chivayo described his relationship with Ruto as a combination of friendship, business and investment discussions.

He repeatedly praised the Kenyan President and linked their meetings to areas such as renewable energy and investment.

However, there is no public evidence that Chivayo held a formal position in the Kenyan government or served as an official adviser to Ruto.

Chivayo's regional network was not limited to Kenya.

He was repeatedly associated with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and linked their meetings to renewable energy and investment discussions.

The late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell ChivayoWicknell Chivayo and Tanzanian Samia Suluhu

The late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell ChivayoWicknell Chivayo and Tanzanian Samia Suluhu

One of his most notable appearances came in April 2025, when he was photographed with Samia and Ruto at State House in Nairobi.

Uganda also featured in his growing network.

Chivayo publicly documented a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Uganda.

In his account of the meeting, he said Museveni discussed Uganda's development plans and listened to proposals involving telecommunications and digital technology investment.

The Mail & Guardian previously identified Chivayo among businessmen who had gained access to several African presidents, including Museveni, Samia and Ruto.

The publication noted that Chivayo regularly posted about his meetings with African leaders but gave limited information about the exact reasons for some of the visits.

Access without political office

Despite appearing in presidential settings, Chivayo was not a politician in Kenya, Tanzania or Uganda.

There is no public evidence that he served as an elected leader, Cabinet member or government official in any of the three countries.

His influence was therefore based on access and personal relationships rather than constitutional authority.

For a businessman involved in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and telecommunications, contact with senior government officials can provide opportunities to discuss investments in areas where governments play an important role in regulation, financing and project approval.

However, access to a president does not by itself prove that a businessman controls government decisions.

The exact purpose of some of Chivayo's meetings was also not independently explained beyond photographs, social media posts and accounts given by him or people around him.

Mail & Guardian noted that the reasons for several encounters remained unclear beyond the photographs and limited descriptions made public.

The JKIA controversy

Chivayo's links to senior political figures also brought scrutiny in Kenya.

His name was mentioned in reports concerning discussions around major infrastructure projects, including the proposed expansion and modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Kenyan government, however, rejected reports that a company linked to Chivayo had bid for the JKIA project.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the company referred to in the reports had not participated in the procurement process.

“We wish to clarify that the company referred to in those reports did not participate in this procurement process as a bidder and has no role, involvement or association whatsoever with this project,” Chirchir said.

Chirchir also disputed reports that the project would cost Sh375 billion.

“The figure of Sh375 billion is two and a half times the cost that we do not expect to exceed,” he said, adding that the project cost would not exceed Sh154.2 billion.

The CS said bidding for the project had closed on May 14, 2026, but no contract had been awarded at the time.

“As we speak today, we don’t have an award. We could have an intention to award, but the process is still ongoing in line with the requirements of the law,” Chirchir said.

The planned JKIA works include upgrading the airfield, renovating the existing terminal and building a new passenger terminal.

The existing terminal's capacity is expected to rise from 7.5 million to 12 million passengers a year, while the new terminal is planned to handle another 10 million passengers.

This would bring the airport's total capacity to 22 million passengers annually.

The government has engaged Trade Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation as lead arrangers for the financing.

Chivayo's public image was built around more than his political connections.

His luxury lifestyle, large donations and high-value gifts made him a prominent figure on social media.

His business dealings also attracted scrutiny in Zimbabwe, particularly around government-linked contracts and the Gwanda Solar Project.

Chivayo founded Intratrek Zimbabwe, which was awarded the 100-megawatt Gwanda Solar Project.

The project was delayed for years amid a dispute between Intratrek and the Zimbabwe Power Company.

In September 2026, the company received a Notice to Proceed and was expected to return to the project site, with the development set to be completed within 24 months.

The revised project cost was reported at less than US$132 million, compared with the original US$172 million contract.

His death therefore came at a time when his business interests remained active.

In June 2026, Chivayo also received Eswatini citizenship and a diplomatic passport from King Mswati III and announced plans for a proposed 300-megawatt solar project in the kingdom.

Chivayo's death has now cast a different light on the network he built during his lifetime.

From Zimbabwe, where he developed his energy and infrastructure business, he became a familiar face in presidential circles stretching across Southern and East Africa.

In Kenya, his relationship with Ruto included formal meetings, private dinners, State Lodge visits and family occasions.

In Tanzania and Uganda, he also documented encounters with senior leaders while linking the meetings to investment and business opportunities.

He did not have constitutional power in any of those countries, but his ability to move between business and political circles made him an unusual figure in the region.

His life combined a rapid rise in business, an extravagant public image, large gifts and access to presidents.

That access became one of the most visible features of his public identity.

Now, following his death alongside his wife Lucy Muteke in the Marondera helicopter crash, attention has shifted to the legacy of a businessman whose influence was built not through elected office, but through wealth, business interests, personal relationships and remarkable access to some of Africa's most senior political leaders.