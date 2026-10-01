How Wicknell Chivayo became a familiar face around East Africa's presidents
The 43-year-old businessman had become one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable wealthy figures, but his public profile extended well beyond his home country.
The 43-year-old businessman had become one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable wealthy figures, but his public profile extended well beyond his home country.
Mama Fatma died on Monday, September 21, 2026, bringing to an end the life of a woman whose personal history was closely connected to some of the most important political events in Zanzibar, from the 1964 Revolution to the creation of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.
Ameir died on Monday, September 7, 2026, at about 8am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving treatment for a heart condition.
In a statement on Monday, Ruto said he had received the news with “deep sorrow”, extending condolences on behalf of the Kenyan government and people, First Lady Rachel Ruto, his family and himself.
Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, President Hassan congratulated Ndejembi and challenged him to use his new position to build wisdom and sound judgement as he takes on the responsibilities that come with the office.
All 324 lawmakers who participated in Friday’s vote supported Ndejembi’s nomination, with none voting against him and no spoilt ballots recorded.
CCM Secretary-General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro announced Nchimbi’s removal at around 10:30pm on Wednesday, saying the party had established that he had gone against its Constitution and internal regulations.
Nchimbi said he had also assured the President that he would leave the position whenever she considered it necessary to have another Vice President.
Addressing parliament, Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said security agencies had detected threats to national stability, including cases involving people allegedly found with weapons while planning criminal acts.
The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors including energy, manufacturing, ports, natural gas, fertiliser production, and infrastructure development, as Tanzania positions itself as a regional investment hub.
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama says remarks by Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on coordinated regional action raise constitutional and rule-of-law concerns, arguing peaceful civic expression must remain protected in Kenya and the region.
Investment links between the two countries have also grown. Kenyan investments in Tanzania now stand at more than Sh219.3 billion, while Tanzanian investments in Kenya have reached over Sh43.3 billion.
The motion passed with 539 votes in favor, none against, and 27 abstentions, sending a strong message of concern over the country’s post-election situation. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) highlighted credible reports of violence after the polls and an intensifying environment of fear directed at opposition politicians, journalists, civil society groups, and human rights defenders.
Lissu’s Chadema party has accused President Samia Suluhu Hassan of adopting the repressive strategies.