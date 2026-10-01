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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Samia Suluhu Hassan

EU Parliament moves to halt Sh23.44 billion aid to Tanzania after election violence
Global Affairs

EU Parliament moves to halt Sh23.44 billion aid to Tanzania after election violence

The motion passed with 539 votes in favor, none against, and 27 abstentions, sending a strong message of concern over the country’s post-election situation. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) highlighted credible reports of violence after the polls and an intensifying environment of fear directed at opposition politicians, journalists, civil society groups, and human rights defenders.

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