Zanzibar’s first First Lady Fatma Karume dies after long public life

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is facing another bereavement after the death of Mama Fatma Karume, the widow of Zanzibar’s first president, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, only 14 days after losing her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

Mama Fatma died on Monday, September 21, 2026, bringing to an end the life of a woman whose personal history was closely connected to some of the most important political events in Zanzibar, from the 1964 Revolution to the creation of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

President Samia confirmed the death in a post on , saying she had received the news “kwa masikitiko” and described Mama Fatma as an important figure in the history of Zanzibar and Tanzania.

Born Fatma Gullam Hussein Jamal in Bumbwini, North Unguja, Mama Fatma married Sheikh Karume in 1944 at the age of 15.

She later became Zanzibar’s first First Lady after the January 12, 1964, Revolution, a position she held until Sheikh Karume was assassinated on April 7, 1972.

Mama Fatma was also the mother of former Zanzibar president Amani Abeid Karume and diplomat Ali Abeid Karume.

Her connection to Zanzibar’s political history extended well beyond her years as First Lady. In her later life, she remained associated with the island’s struggle for independence, the Revolution and the events that led to the creation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Samia said her contribution could not be viewed only through her marriage to Sheikh Karume.

“Kifo chake ni pengo kwa familia na Taifa kwa ujumla,” Samia said, describing her death as a loss to the family and the nation.

The President said Mama Fatma’s role in keeping the country’s history and heritage alive would continue to be remembered and honoured.

Health had deteriorated

Mama Fatma had been experiencing health problems in the period before her death and had been receiving treatment at Lumumba Hospital in Zanzibar.

President Samia visited her at the facility on August 11, 2026, during her treatment.

Nine days later, on August 20, Minister of State Ridhiwani Kikwete also visited Mama Fatma and conveyed greetings from President Samia.

Despite her advanced age, Mama Fatma maintained a presence in public life and occasionally attended national and historical events.

She was also associated with the women’s wing of the Afro-Shirazi Party, through which she supported increased involvement of women in Zanzibar’s political and social affairs.

Following her death, President Samia extended her condolences to Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, former president Amani Karume, the wider Karume family and Tanzanians.

She asked for strength and comfort for those affected by the loss before concluding her message with the words, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Mama Fatma’s death has come at a particularly difficult time for President Samia, whose husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, died on September 7, 2026.

Hassan passed away at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar while undergoing treatment for a heart condition. He was buried later the same day in Kizimkazi.

His death prompted messages of condolence from leaders and members of the public across Tanzania.

Fourteen days later, the death of Mama Fatma has brought another prominent Zanzibar figure into the national mourning period.

Her passing also removes one of the few people whose personal life stretched across several major stages in Zanzibar’s modern history and who had a direct connection to the political changes that eventually led to the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Details of Mama Fatma’s funeral arrangements had not been provided in President Samia’s announcement.