Ruto mourns Chivayo as ‘dear friend’ after fatal Zimbabwe crash

President William Ruto has broken his silence following the death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, in a helicopter crash that claimed several lives in Zimbabwe.

The President mourned Chivayo in an early-morning message on Thursday, October 1, describing the businessman as a close friend and recalling the relationship they had developed through his visits to Kenya during 2026.

Chivayo and Muteke were confirmed among those who died after the helicopter crashed in Marondera Rural on Wednesday evening.

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that the aircraft had no survivors, while Chivayo’s family later identified the businessman and his wife among the victims.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe,” Ruto said.

The President said the deaths had brought a painful loss to the families and friends of those who were on board the helicopter.

Ruto also spoke about the personal bond he shared with Chivayo, saying he would remember the businessman for his character and his outlook on Africa’s future.

“Wicknell was a dear friend whose warmth touched many people. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent,” Ruto said.

Chivayo's links to Kenya

Chivayo’s association with Kenya had become more visible in 2026 as he made several visits to the country and appeared alongside Ruto on different occasions.

The Zimbabwean businessman had met Ruto at State House and had also visited the President’s private residence in Kilgoris.

During his time in Kenya, Chivayo publicly spoke about investment discussions in the country.

His death followed the helicopter accident reported in Marondera Rural at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, September 30.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the crash as emergency teams responded to the scene.

Authorities later said that nobody aboard the helicopter had survived the accident, after which Chivayo’s family confirmed the deaths of the businessman and Muteke.

Ruto's message to Zimbabwe

Ruto extended his condolences to all the families affected by the crash, while also sending a message of sympathy to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives, to President Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe and everyone mourning this tragic loss,” he said.

The President ended his message by praying for Chivayo, Muteke and the other people who lost their lives in the crash.

“May God grant Wicknell, Lucy and all those who perished eternal rest,” he said.

Ruto issued the condolence message at exactly 1:13am on Thursday, October 1, several hours after the fatal crash.