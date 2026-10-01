President Mnangagwa pays tribute to Chivayo after helicopter crash

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has mourned businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, after they were killed in a helicopter crash in rural Marondera that claimed six lives.

The helicopter went down at about 5pm on Wednesday, September 30, in the Marondera Rural area, east of Harare, killing everyone on board. The aircraft was carrying four passengers and two crew members when it crashed near Waddilove Mission.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police was the first to confirm that an aircraft carrying six people had crashed in the area, before government officials confirmed that there were no survivors.

Mnangagwa confirmed Chivayo’s death on Thursday while addressing the 132nd Session of the ZANU PF Central Committee in Harare, as condolences continued to come in from Zimbabwe and other parts of the region.

The President described the deaths as a sudden loss that had left him, his family and the country in shock and mourning.

“The sudden and unexpected tragic passing of Mr and Mrs Chivayo, two crew members and a security aide in a helicopter crash yesterday afternoon left our Nation, my family, and me personally numbed and in deep shock and grief.”

Mnangagwa also highlighted the Chivayo family’s charitable work, saying their support had benefited people and institutions in various parts of Zimbabwe.

He said their donations had reached people in politics, religion, public service, culture, sport and other professions, adding that their efforts had changed many lives.

The President also described Chivayo as a businessman whose interests went beyond his commercial activities and extended to Zimbabwe and the wider African continent.

According to Mnangagwa, Chivayo had contributed to the country’s engagement and re-engagement efforts and sought to advance Zimbabwe’s interests outside the country.

Chivayo was among Zimbabwe’s most prominent businessmen and was closely linked to Intratrek Zimbabwe, an engineering and energy company involved in major infrastructure projects, including the Gwanda Solar Project.

His public profile was also boosted by his high-profile donations and interactions with political leaders, business people, sports personalities and religious figures.

His business activities had, however, attracted public scrutiny, particularly over government contracts and his political connections. Local reports have previously raised questions over some of his dealings, although Chivayo denied wrongdoing in matters where allegations were made against him.

Mnangagwa said Chivayo had also been working on plans aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged Zimbabweans and war veterans.

The President said the businessman had spoken to him about some of the plans on Tuesday, just one day before the fatal crash.

“I am personally aware of numerous plans he had for our Nation and our people, principally the less privileged ones and our war veterans.”

Mnangagwa said Chivayo and his wife had been returning from Gandami in rural Chikomba, where they were overseeing the construction of family and community structures linked to their wider rural investment and development plans.

Meanwhile, preliminary findings by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe showed that fuel spilled when the helicopter hit the ground, causing a fire that spread to the surrounding grass.

Authorities have not yet established what caused the aircraft to crash, with investigations still underway.

A black box recovered from the helicopter is expected to assist investigators as they work to establish what happened before the crash.

Mnangagwa extended his condolences to the families of the six victims, saying their contributions would remain part of the legacy they left behind.