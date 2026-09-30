High-profile businessman among six killed in Zimbabwe helicopter crash

Six people, including a high-profile businessman and two pilots, were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a rural part of Marondera, east of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said in a statement on September 30, 2026, that the helicopter was carrying one high-profile businessman, three other passengers and two pilots.

He added that the Zimbabwe Republic Police would confirm the names of the victims in due course.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm the names of the victims in due course," Mangwana noted.

Police had earlier reported that an aircraft carrying six people had crashed in the area at around 1700 local time, equivalent to 1500 GMT.

Emergency services were dispatched to the crash site as authorities responded to the incident and began efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The crash occurred in the Marondera rural area, which is located east of Harare.

Authorities are expected to formally identify those who died before releasing their names, while emergency personnel continued their work at the scene.

At the time of publication, the identities of those who died had not been released.