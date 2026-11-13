US Visa restrictions put African Miss Universe queens' pageant dreams at risk

Several African beauty queens risk missing the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico as tightened US immigration rules continue to derail their travel plans, with some contestants still unable to obtain visas despite the pageant already being underway.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall is among those caught up in the uncertainty, having made repeated attempts to secure permission to travel for the international contest, where the new queen is expected to be crowned on November 24.

Hall disclosed that efforts to obtain her visa had involved several engagements but had yet to yield the required approval, putting her participation in doubt.

"We have been back and forth, trying to get my visa approved," Hall said in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Her predicament comes as contestants from different countries continue arriving in Puerto Rico, where registration, wardrobe fittings and other preparations began on November 8.

Hall said Friday was supposed to mark her departure for the competition, but she was still struggling to obtain the necessary travel clearance.

"Officially, today is the day I was supposed to be leaving for Pueto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe," Hall said.

Zimbabwe is among 19 countries facing partial travel restrictions imposed by the United States under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which became effective on January 1, 2026.

The directive suspends the issuance of visitor, student and exchange visas, as well as immigrant visas, to nationals from the affected countries. It also introduces restrictions on other categories of non-immigrant visas.

The impact has already forced Zambia to withdraw its representative, Pamela Mubanga, from the international contest.

In a statement explaining the decision, the official Miss Universe Zambia organisation said Mubanga's inability to participate was a consequence of the broader US travel policy and not an issue arising from her personal circumstances or documentation.

"Unlike situations where a contestant's visa is denied due to personal circumstances, documentation or organisational challenges, Mubanga's situation is linked to the United States' presidential travel restriction affecting Zambia and other African countries," the statement read.

Mubanga, 25, works as a registered nurse and earned the opportunity to represent Zambia after being crowned Miss Universe Zambia on October 8.

The organisation also revealed that five other African countries were dealing with comparable visa challenges, although it did not disclose their identities.

Hall, who has spent the past few weeks in South Africa pursuing her visa application, said the difficulties were not limited to Zimbabwe's representative, with other African contestants experiencing similar uncertainty.

"I am not alone in this predicament. Some of my African sisters are facing the same predicament, and I know exactly what they are going through," she said.

The Miss Universe South Sudan organisation has also raised concerns about whether its contestant will be able to attend the event.

Responding to Hall's video, the organisation commented: "It is 50/50 whether we will make it, Miss Universe."

Despite the mounting uncertainty, Hall has continued to express hope that she will eventually secure the necessary travel documents and make it to the competition.

In a separate video shared three days earlier, she indicated that efforts to ensure Zimbabwe's participation were still ongoing.

She accompanied the post with the caption: "The fight to get Zimbabwe to Puerto Rico continues,"

The 75th Miss Universe grand finale will be held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.