How Kenyan officials were linked to trafficking networks targeting job seekers

Kenyan government agencies tasked with protecting citizens from exploitation have come under fresh scrutiny after a US investigation report revealed allegations that public officials have been working with human trafficking networks to deceive and move job seekers abroad.

The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report: Kenya by the US State Department details alleged links between government officers, private recruitment companies and criminal syndicates accused of exploiting Kenyans seeking employment in foreign countries.

It raises concerns about bribery, abuse of public office and the failure to hold individuals implicated in trafficking-related activities accountable.

The assessment also found that Kenya has not fully met the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking, pointing to alleged corruption within state institutions as a major setback in efforts to combat the crime.

“Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action during the year,” the report says.

Among the cases highlighted are investigations involving three Ministry of Labour officials suspected of receiving bribes to facilitate potential trafficking offences targeting migrant workers travelling to the Middle East.

The report also describes alleged cooperation between criminal groups and officers in security and immigration departments, raising concerns about how trafficking victims are moved through the country's entry and exit points.

“Observers alleged criminal syndicates colluded with various law enforcement and immigration departments, including those at border checkpoints and airports, to transport trafficking victims into and within Kenya,” the report said.

The State Department, citing submissions from civil society organisations, further identified possible conflicts of interest in government programmes designed to prepare Kenyans for employment overseas.

Some public officers were reportedly involved in private recruitment businesses, including companies that send workers to Saudi Arabia, potentially compromising the government's ability to supervise the sector fairly.

“ … more than 10 per cent of Kenyan government officials maintained ownership interests in private employment agencies, including staffing firms that send Kenyan migrant workers to Saudi Arabia, resulting in potential conflicts of interest,” it adds.

The allegations extend to Kenya's diplomatic representation in Saudi Arabia, where some embassy officials were reportedly accused of demanding money or sexual favours from women who approached them for assistance in leaving abusive employers and returning home.

Instead of receiving protection, the women were allegedly subjected to further exploitation by officials expected to intervene on their behalf.

The report also questioned why recruitment agencies allegedly owned by government employees had not faced appropriate action despite claims of involvement in trafficking offences.

“The government did not report taking action against recruitment agencies reportedly owned by government employees that were allegedly complicit in facilitating trafficking crimes; lesser charges, such as failing to register a recruitment company, were frequently levied,” it adds.

The findings raise questions about the effectiveness of government oversight of foreign employment, particularly where public officials may have financial interests in the same recruitment businesses they are expected to regulate.

They also suggest that the trafficking problem could extend beyond private recruitment operators to include individuals within institutions responsible for enforcing labour laws, monitoring migration and assisting Kenyans facing abuse overseas.

The latest report comes against the backdrop of concerns previously raised in Parliament over the alleged involvement of government officers in recruiting Kenyans for deployment to Russia.

In February, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah presented findings from a National Intelligence Service briefing that exposed an alleged network of rogue public officials working with human trafficking syndicates to facilitate the recruitment and movement of Kenyans to Russia.

The intelligence findings reportedly implicated officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Immigration Department and the National Employment Authority, as well as other security and diplomatic personnel.

The US assessment has now raised similar concerns, specifically identifying alleged cooperation between Kenyan officials, recruitment agencies and Russian government representatives in the movement of Kenyan men.

“some Kenyan officials colluded with recruitment agencies and government officials from Russia to facilitate the fraudulent recruitment of more than 1,000 Kenyan men to fight for the Russian military.”

According to the report, more than 1,000 men were allegedly recruited through offers of well-paying employment in the security and construction industries.

However, the promises of civilian work reportedly turned into military service after the recruits were pressured into signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The case highlights the methods allegedly used by trafficking networks to lure Kenyans abroad, with employment opportunities serving as a cover for activities that expose unsuspecting recruits to serious risks.

Further investigations by Journalists for Justice have provided additional information on the structure of the recruitment operation, including how local contacts allegedly helped recruits navigate airports and avoid detection by government agencies.

The revelations have brought renewed attention to the role of state institutions in preventing human trafficking and the need to establish whether officials entrusted with protecting migrant workers have instead helped criminal networks exploit them.