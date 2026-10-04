Family: Wicknell Chivayo and wife Lucy Muteke to be buried on October 8

The burial of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke has been set for Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare.

The couple died in a helicopter crash in Marondera, east of Harare on September 30, 2026, with funeral arrangements now underway.

They were among five people who died in the crash, according to authorities.

Earlier reports by the Zimbabwean government said six people had perished in the tragedy, but the Zimbabwe Republic Police has since clarified that five people were killed.

Family members, friends and associates have been gathering at the Chivayo family home as they prepare for the couple’s final send-off.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo says there will be no viewing of the bodies during the funeral ceremony because of their condition following the crash.

“The family has decided that there will be no viewing of the bodies,” Herbert Chivayo said.

The decision applies to both Chivayo and his wife, who will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery.

Herbert made the announcement as relatives and friends continued to gather at the family home on Friday night, October 2, to mourn the couple and coordinate funeral arrangements.

The burial on Thursday will bring to a close funeral proceedings for the couple, whose deaths in the helicopter crash have drawn condolences from family, friends and public figures in Zimbabwe.