United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged countries to establish a global system for regulating artificial intelligence (AI), warning that the technology is advancing faster than measures designed to control its risks and protect the public.

Guterres said governments must work together to strengthen oversight, introduce reliable safety standards and ensure that the growing use of AI does not expose societies to serious threats or widen inequalities between developed and developing countries.

Speaking at the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety in Barbados on November 23, the UN chief warned that the absence of proper controls could leave countries vulnerable as artificial intelligence becomes more powerful and widely used.

“The dangers are clear. Technology without accountability. Capability without safeguards. And power without responsibility,” he said.

While acknowledging the potential of AI to improve lives, Guterres said its development must be accompanied by strong measures to ensure that its benefits are shared fairly and that its risks are properly managed.

He pointed to the technology's ability to strengthen healthcare systems, speed up scientific research, transform education, improve weather forecasting and support sustainable development.

However, he cautioned that these opportunities could be overshadowed by the dangers of poorly controlled digital systems, citing recent technology outages and cyberattacks as examples of the disruption such threats can cause.

The Secretary-General also referred to concerns raised by some of the scientists and technology pioneers behind artificial intelligence, who have warned about the possibility of serious, including existential, threats.

He said such warnings should not be ignored, particularly because they were coming from people who had played a leading role in developing the technology.

“When those developing the technology themselves tell us that the risks could be profound, the world has a responsibility to take those warnings seriously,” he said.

Guterres further warned that countries were not equally equipped to deal with the challenges posed by AI, noting that differences in resources and technical capacity could leave developing nations at a disadvantage.

He insisted that poorer countries must be involved in shaping international decisions on artificial intelligence rather than being left out of discussions that could determine the technology's future.

“We cannot allow AI to replicate — and deepen — global inequalities. Solutions must be as borderless as the risks we face,” he said.

To address the challenges, Guterres called for stronger cooperation between countries, including the adoption of comparable AI assessment systems, shared terminology and the exchange of information on serious incidents involving the technology.

He revealed that the UN-supported Global Network for Exchange and Cooperation on AI Capacity Building had already established 27 centres of excellence across five regions to strengthen international cooperation and expertise.

The UN chief also proposed the creation of a Global Fund for AI Capacity-Building to support countries in developing the skills, resources and institutions needed to oversee artificial intelligence effectively.

Citing the first report by the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, Guterres said the findings showed that existing safety measures were failing to keep pace with the rapid development of the technology.

“Its first report shows that AI guardrails are trailing capabilities. Wider deployment requires stronger safeguards. Safety must travel with the technology,” he said.

He called on governments to ensure that artificial intelligence is developed and managed responsibly, with safety, accountability and the interests of humanity guiding its advancement.