Kenya, Anthropic deepen responsible AI collaboration
The partnership will cover skills development, research, AI safety and evaluation, education, health and public-sector applications.
The partnership will cover skills development, research, AI safety and evaluation, education, health and public-sector applications.
One of the proposals calls for United Nations member states to build on existing international initiatives and consider establishing a global institution dedicated to frontier AI governance.
The UNDP said access to AI alone does not guarantee that countries and communities can adapt the technology to address their specific needs. It identified language as one of the clearest manifestations of the divide, warning that communities poorly represented in AI systems risk being left further behind as the technology expands
The policy seeks to promote innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and human capital, support sustainable development, enhance Kenya's economic resilience and reinforce the country's strategic autonomy in the digital economy
According to Cabinet, the newly established AI committee will spearhead the implementation of Kenya’s national artificial intelligence strategy, coordinate AI-related policies across Government and ensure the country adopts the technology responsibly.
The UN agency warns that AI governance is not evolving quickly enough to protect children, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to misinformation, exploitation and other online harms
The dialogue seeks to ensure that discussions on artificial intelligence reflect the priorities of all countries rather than only those with advanced technological capabilities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Summit 2026, the fourth edition of the annual gathering. Previous meetings were held in France, South Korea and the United Kingdom.