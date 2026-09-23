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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

AI Governance

UNDP warns AI boom could widen global inequality
Technology

UNDP warns AI boom could widen global inequality

The UNDP said access to AI alone does not guarantee that countries and communities can adapt the technology to address their specific needs. It identified language as one of the clearest manifestations of the divide, warning that communities poorly represented in AI systems risk being left further behind as the technology expands

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