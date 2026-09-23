Kenya, Anthropic deepen responsible AI collaboration

Kenya and US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic have signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration on the responsible use of AI at the national level.

Anthropic PBC is an artificial intelligence company founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers.

It develops Claude, a family of large language models used by consumers, businesses, developers, and government agencies.

Anthropic emphasizes AI safety and uses an approach called Constitutional AI to train its models to follow defined ethical and safety guidelines.

The Kenya-Anthropic partnership will cover skills development, research, AI safety and evaluation, education, health and public-sector applications.

It will also support local AI capacity, with the technology to be developed and applied in line with Kenyan laws, institutions, languages and national priorities.

“It is also about ensuring that frontier AI is shaped around our institutions, languages, development priorities, and the public interest, while strengthening Kenya’s capacity to participate in the evaluation and governance of these technologies,” said Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Thigo.

President William Ruto, while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), joined leaders and government representatives from 20 countries in calling for stronger international oversight of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The leaders issued the statement on Monday, September 21, 2026, a day before the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level general debate began in New York.

The statement cited the rapid pace of AI development and recent cases in which AI systems have bypassed safety protocols as reasons for greater international coordination.

“AI must remain under human direction, oversight and control,” the leaders said, adding that it must be “developed and used in line with international law.”

Ruto was among the signatories alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten.